Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

QLD records 0 new cases, 440 quarantined

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
16th Jul 2020 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

Nineteen Queenslanders have now tested negative to COVID-19 after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in New South Wales.

It joins news of zero new cases in Queensland overnight.

Since last Friday 1086 people have been turned around at the border and police have checked more than 23,700 domestic passengers at the state's airports.

Of those, 440 people have been placed into quarantine with 29 turned around.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she understood the frustrations at delays at the borders but reiterated these measures were absolutely vital to protect Queensland.

"It's important that I share the latest information from our border so all Queenslanders are able to understand the scope of this important undertaking and just why we cannot afford to become complacent," she said.

 

Originally published as QLD records 0 new cases, 440 quarantined

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Police seize drugs and firearms in Ipswich raid

        premium_icon WATCH: Police seize drugs and firearms in Ipswich raid

        News A man has been charged after police raided an Ipswich home. Here’s what was uncovered.

        REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        Business A three-year infrastructure fee payment plan will be negotiated

        Why council decided against free tip vouchers for residents

        premium_icon Why council decided against free tip vouchers for residents

        Council News They were promised by councillors in the election campaign.

        ‘Shame on you’: Armed trio ambushed pizza delivery drivers

        premium_icon ‘Shame on you’: Armed trio ambushed pizza delivery drivers

        Crime An Ipswich Court has heard three men sentenced for armed robbery now face...