Qld overhauls strict approach to tick line for farmers

LANDHOLDERS can apply to have the Queensland tick line moved in relation to their property's location under a new system developed in consultation with producers and other livestock industry stakeholders.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said after a thorough consultation process involving 12 community meetings statewide with hundreds of producers, agreement had been reached on a new more flexible approach to the cattle tick line.

"There has been overwhelming support for this new process where a landholder or group of landholders who believe their properties are not in the correct zone, can apply to be rezoned," Mr Furner said.

"This approach allows for an ongoing review process at any given time, instead of having a fixed review every few years.

"Those applying to have their zoning status changed will need to meet a range of detailed criteria to ensure any changes achieve a strong, sustainable tick line for Queensland."

Mr Furner said the current Queensland cattle tick line was established in 2016 followed by a commitment to reviewing its operation after two years.

"At the time, a number of properties were included in each of the zones that were not the preferred option of the property owners," he said.

"This included areas being included in the cattle tick free zone with a high level of infestation, and vice versa.

"We recognise that a one size fits all approach doesn't work for everybody and that's why we've developed this more flexible system to better accommodate producers' varying circumstances.

"To achieve this, we partnered with AgForce to conduct a series of seminars in 2018 attended by more than 300 producers, followed by further meetings this year.

"I established the Cattle Tick Line Review Working Group, which included members from AgForce, Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation, Animal Health Australia, Australian Livestock and Property Agents and a private landholder.

"These members provided invaluable advice and guidance for the development of this policy and they are to be commended for their contribution.

"This is another example of the Queensland Government working collaboratively with our stakeholders on biosecurity matters."

For more information about applying to change the tick line location visit business.qld.gov.au and search for 'cattle tick line.'