Qld opportunity, joining mates help Harry keep learning

QUEENSLAND Second XI squad member Harry Wood is waiting for his next major representative call-up, which could come within days.

After not receiving much opportunity in Queensland's opening Future Leagues run-fest against Victoria, Wood is keen to play in the next game against Tasmania in Hobart.

That is in early November.

Allrounder Wood said being part of the Queensland Second XI was a positive stepping stone in his career.

"It's nice to be able to play around those guys,'' Laidley-bred Wood said.

"You always learn a lot in those games.''

Reflecting on his representative progress, Wood was keen to keep developing his career at the Hornets while pursuing even higher level opportunities.

"Another year like last year would be good,'' the team's 2018/19 Player of the Year said.

"I'm really enjoying my time with the Hornets.

"It's really good to play with some of those guys I would probably call my best mates.

"I get to play with my brother.

"It's just really good at the moment.''

After consecutive wins to open the Queensland Premier Grade two-day competition, the Hornets host Valleys at Baxter Oval on Saturday.