Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hornets' fast bowler Harry Wood is keen to pursue higher honours.
Hornets' fast bowler Harry Wood is keen to pursue higher honours. Cordell Richardson
Cricket

Qld opportunity, joining mates help Harry keep learning

David Lems
by
25th Oct 2019 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Second XI squad member Harry Wood is waiting for his next major representative call-up, which could come within days.

After not receiving much opportunity in Queensland's opening Future Leagues run-fest against Victoria, Wood is keen to play in the next game against Tasmania in Hobart.

That is in early November.

Allrounder Wood said being part of the Queensland Second XI was a positive stepping stone in his career.

"It's nice to be able to play around those guys,'' Laidley-bred Wood said.

"You always learn a lot in those games.''

Reflecting on his representative progress, Wood was keen to keep developing his career at the Hornets while pursuing even higher level opportunities.

"Another year like last year would be good,'' the team's 2018/19 Player of the Year said.

"I'm really enjoying my time with the Hornets.

"It's really good to play with some of those guys I would probably call my best mates.

"I get to play with my brother.

"It's just really good at the moment.''

After consecutive wins to open the Queensland Premier Grade two-day competition, the Hornets host Valleys at Baxter Oval on Saturday.

harry wood ipswich logan hornets laidley cricket queensland premier grade cricket queensland second xi
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    Education In the next installment of our Best of Ipswich 2019 series, we reveal which child care educators and child care centres have made the shortlist. VOTE NOW ->

    New Hope: ‘Who’d have thought a dump could be so exciting?’

    premium_icon New Hope: ‘Who’d have thought a dump could be so exciting?’

    Environment Judge’s surprise at New Hope mine opposition in court.

    • 25th Oct 2019 2:29 PM
    Blair MP backs press freedom campaign

    premium_icon Blair MP backs press freedom campaign

    News 'In a democratic society you need scrutiny and transparency.'

    • 25th Oct 2019 2:29 PM
    Formidable force: Hornets brothers work well together

    premium_icon Formidable force: Hornets brothers work well together

    News Laidley-bred cricketers give team major lift