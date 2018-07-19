QLD MP meets small business owners during tour

QUEENSLAND Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman had the opportunity to chat with small business owners and talk with producers during a visit to the Scenic Rim during Eat Local Week.

Ms Fentiman said the week was a celebration of small businesses and provided an opportunity to discover the many producers in one of South-East Queensland's most vibrant regions.

"It's such a terrific way to promote what we're growing and creating in the Scenic Rim, from the beautiful fruits and vegetables grown right here, to jams, chutneys and amazing wines,” she said.

"It's also an opportunity to inspire our budding entrepreneurs to explore taking their passion and turning it into a small business, and that could be anything from beer or artisan bread making to creating fabulous hats.”

Beard and Brau Farmhouse Brewery owner Chris Herring met with MP Shannon Fentiman during her recent visit to the Scenic Rim. Contributed

Ms Fentiman said she also had the chance to visit some of the small businesses in the region who were thriving through the State Government's support.

"I had the chance to chat with the team at Clothing and Collectables on the Mountain, which is owned by Tanya Howell,” Ms Fentiman said.

"Tanya has been able to grow her business and take on another employee, Debbie Pratt, through our Back to Work program.

"It's a program that has been working really well in the Scenic Rim, with 19 jobseekers hired by 16 employers because of Back to Work payments.

"I also visited Witches Falls Winery, where I met with Helen McAteer, who applied for, and received, a Small Business Digital Grant to upgrade the company's website and help them develop a digital marketing strategy.”

Ms Fentiman also took the opportunity to drop in on Beard and Brau Farmhouse Brewery and Fortitude Brewing Co.

"We've got some very exciting plans for craft brewing in Queensland so it was great to visit some of the breweries in the Scenic Rim region,” she said.

For more information about the support the Queensland Government provides for small businesses, visit business.qld.gov.au.