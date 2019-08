Police are continuing investigations whilst the attacker remains at large.

Police are continuing investigations whilst the attacker remains at large. TAHLIA STEHBENS

QUEENSLAND police are hunting for the person who shot a man in the chest in Brisbane.

Paramedics treated the man, aged in his 30s, for a gunshot wound to the chest at a home at Ellen Grove on Tuesday night.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, while his attacker remains at large.