‘I want to come home from Syria’

A QUEENSLAND man who claims to be a humanitarian worker in Syria is stranded overseas - wanting to come home - as others who fought in wars have returned.

An arrest warrant under foreign incursion laws remains for Oliver Bridgeman who travelled to Syria in 2015. His passport has also been cancelled.

It comes as Australian man Ethan Tilling, who said he fought in the Georgian National Legion in Ukraine and was not breaking any laws, has returned to Brisbane.

Ashley Dyball, who fought against ISIS forces in Syria, was also allowed back into the country but was later charged with the murder of a Brisbane childcare worker.

The Courier-Mail understands Mr Bridgeman's parents have approached the Federal Government to help get their son home but have not received an explanation.

The warrant relates to "incursions into foreign countries with the intention of engaging in hostile activities".

Mr Bridgeman's lawyer Alex Jones, of Bosscher Lawyers, said he had been prepared to escort his client back into Australia to meet with authorities upon his return.

"He was not only willing to come back, but had made full preparations and we informed the Government because we understood they would want to speak with him," he said.

"As soon as we did that they cancelled his passport and issued an arrest warrant."

Mr Jones said his client was "still working, helping villagers and children".

"I've have regular contact with his parents who speak with him very often," he said.

"He and the family feel ostracised because there have been so many people who have been allowed to return without Government intervention and whatever formal processes need to take place have taken place after they have returned.

"But they are dealing with him very differently and they won't provide an explanation and there doesn't seem to be any good reason for their actions."

The Australian Federal Police confirmed its position had not changed and a warrant for Mr Bridgeman's arrest remained.