Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

Qld locations named nation’s most vegan friendly

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2020 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and northern NSW are the top three hotspots for vegan-friendly living, new research shows.

Data analysis by MyProtein Australia of key factors for vegan lifestyle - including number of vegan-friendly restaurants, cafes, health food shops and veganism web searches per 10,000 people - ranked the top vegan hotspots.

The Sunshine Coast was ranked the number one vegan hotspot in the country, with 305 vegan-friendly restaurants, 128 cafes and 167 organic health food shops in an area of just under 350,000 people.

The Gold Coast and Tweed Heads were ranked second, followed by Sydney and Cairns.

On the Gold Coast, there are 6.6 vegan-friendly and 2.3 vegan-friendly cafes restaurants per 10,000 people, the research said.

Brooke Tumbers samples the vegan treats at Marie Anita's in Mermaid Beach. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Brooke Tumbers samples the vegan treats at Marie Anita's in Mermaid Beach. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Marie Anita's Gluten Free Health Cafe & Bakery In Mermaid Waters went fully vegan this year and said the response from locals has been very positive.

"We weren't 100% vegan at the beginning of the year, because our priority was GF, sugar free and organic we used to have bacon and eggs on the menu," Co-owner Maz Janes said.

 "But 90% of our menu was vegan anyway, and we had such a positive following of people wanting vegan food so we just dropped the bacon and eggs early in the year and it's a great move."

She said vegan options and cafes were becoming more and more popular on the Gold Coast. 

"There's only a few places that I know of that have a fully vegan menu, a lot of places have vegan options," she said.

"It's becoming more popular, definitely there is more cafes and restaurants that have a vegan option."

Originally published as Qld locations named nation's most vegan friendly

More Stories

food lifestyle queensland vegan friendly

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Premium Content Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Council News Here’s where council makes its money from and where it’s being spent

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Crime The QT names those who have fronted court on drink and drug driving charges

        What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Premium Content What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Council News The process is underway to bring new life to the 100-year-old pub, also known as...

        Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

        Premium Content Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

        Weather The mercury has risen to 36 C with the humidity making it feel even hotter. But...