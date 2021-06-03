Kids missing out on maths, science due to teacher shortage

An unprecedented shortage of supply and short-term teachers has left schools scrambling to staff crucial maths and science classes.

Queensland kids are missing crucial maths and science classes as schools struggle to find enough qualified teachers to take lessons.

The Gap State High School issued a letter to parents this week saying the school did not have enough maths and science teachers, and could not find enough replacement supply teachers due to an unprecedented shortage.

Principal Anne McLauchlan said the school had been overwhelmed by "unforeseen medical and health conditions" involving a "significant" number of teachers, which had led to a shortfall of regular staff.

"Despite our best efforts and despite being a school of choice for contract teachers we are struggling to recruit suitable staff," she wrote.

"Student enrolment growth in schools and a current shortage in the teaching profession has meant that all schools are experiencing unprecedented shortages in the supply of quality short term contract teachers and supply teachers."

Queensland Teachers' Union president Cresta Richardson said The Gap SHS was not alone in struggling to find suitable teachers, particularly in maths and sciences.

She said while Queensland regional schools had felt the brunt of teacher shortages in key areas for some time, the shortfall was now impacting large schools in Brisbane.

"It is becoming more evident in areas with large populations and is really becoming an issue in city areas," she said.

"It has a number of broader impacts on the schools, and long-term shortages are really tough to manage."

One father told The Courier-Mail his Year 9 daughter had already had at least six different science teachers at The Gap SHS this year,

"We understand this is a supply problem, and it's not the school's fault necessarily, but clearly there are not incentives or enough pay to attract the best teachers in all the subjects," he said.

A mother with three students at the school said while the school was doing its best to make up the shortfall, the kids who love maths and science were the ones "that really suffer".

"If they want to advance in those areas it has to be self-motivated and they've got to attend these tutorials - which seems almost extra-curricular - just to be at the same stage as kids at other schools," she said.

LNP education spokesman Christian Rowan accused the state government of "failing" to listen to advice to improve the quality and quantity of Queensland's STEM teaching workforce.

"The (government) must ... invest in additional high-quality teaching staff in mathematics and science in Queensland schools, given unprecedented teaching workforce shortages," he said.

"The failure of Labor's Minister for Education to deliver on her own Government's commitment to improve teacher readiness in STEM, and to support teachers and principals with specific reference to STEM professional development, is having a significant long-term consequence for Queensland's students, for workforce participation, and for Queensland's economic outcomes."

Ms McLauchlan said adjustments would be made to maths and science assessment due dates for Years 7 to 10, with extra lessons before and after school available for students who were struggling to keep up due to the disruptions.

