Qld ‘held to ransom’ over $1.6b roads and rail promise

Just 1 per cent of the promised $1.6 billion in roads and rail funding for Queensland will start being spent before the next election, with state Treasurer Cameron Dick accusing the Morrison Government "holding Queenslanders to ransom".

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison softened his stance on going full term, while a $3.8 billion war chest has been squirrelled away in the budget for announcements in the next year.

The second round of $1080 tax cuts for low and middle income Australians, announced in Tuesday night's budget, will be passed without opposition from Labor.

But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said while they were a temporary stimulus Labor had yet to commit to the permanent stage 3 tax cuts, give tax breaks for people earning $45,000 to $200,000.

"If they were to abandon stage 3 or propose to abandon stage 3, it would mean that somebody on $80,000 a year … would be $900 a year worse off," he said.

Meanwhile, of the 10 Queensland infrastructure projects announced in the budget worth $1.6 billion, just two projects will see the cash start flowing in the next 12 months.

Only $18 million is set to go out the door in the next financial year, while just half will have been spent within four years.

The two projects getting funding this year are the Gold Coast Light Rail stage 3 and Warrego Highway.

The Cairns Western Arterial Road upgrade and Beerburrum to Nambour duplication study are scheduled to start in mid- to-late 2022, while down for 2023 are the Bruce Highway upgrades at Gladstone and Mackay, as well as the Gold Coast rail line upgrade from Kuraby to Beenleigh and the Mooloolah River interchange.

Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road and Caboolture-Bribie Island Road aren't due until 2024 and 2025 respectively.

He said the $1.6bn investment in Queensland paled in significance to $3bn each provided to New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia - despite estimates 84,600 people would migrate to Queensland over the next four years.

"Only $807.5 million of that supposed $1.6 billion, barely half of the amount promised, is in this budget," Mr Dick said.

"Scott Morrison is holding Queenslanders to ransom, saying they'd have to vote for him in at least two more elections before we'd see the money he promised."

Opposition infrastructure spokeswoman Catherine King said Queensland would be waiting years for any substantial money to flow on those projects.

Opposition Infrastructure spokeswoman Catherine King. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

"Australians don't need more cuts and delays, they need real infrastructure delivery that boosts productivity, improves public transport and gets them home more quickly and safely. As we recover from COVID, they also need jobs," she said.

Mr Morrison defended the infrastructure spending in Queensland, saying the state would receive a higher share of funding over the next decade than it's share of population.

"The time for all of this politicking and grandstanding and carrying on and name calling that we keep seeing from the Queensland Government, it frankly is quite juvenile and we've got a pandemic to fight here," he said.

"This comes on top of what we've already said in going 50-50 with a fair dinkum partnership to deliver an Olympics for south east Queensland."

Mr Morrison, who previously insisted the election would be next year, changed his language when asked about the changes of a 2021 poll.

"I've said, the election is next year. I can't foresee all the circumstances that can contribute to things like that in this country," he said.

The budget papers include a line about "decisions taken, not yet announced" valued at $3.8 billion for the next financial year, about double what it is for the following three years.

It sparked speculation that it could be being kept back as an election war chest of announcements to be made.

Originally published as Qld 'held to ransom' over $1.6b roads and rail promise