Qld greats Andy, Mel enhance regional team’s T20 Power

Former Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat coach Andy Richards is excited about his new role with Western Power. Picture: Cameron Cooper.

AS an elite coach, Andy Richards helped extend Ipswich cricketer Melissa Bulow's illustrious career.

The former Queensland Fire, Brisbane Heat and Pakistan women's mentor also worked with world number one tennis player Ash Barty during her stint in cricket.

With 35 years coaching experience, Richards praised the Ipswich Hornets for their tremendous work developing women's cricket.

He retains strong ties to Ipswich and South East Queensland.

As he takes on a vital new role serving Ipswich and the Western Corridor, Richards is eager to contribute to an incredible opportunity. That is helping female cricketers further their careers in the newly-formed Brisbane Premier League T20 competition.

Richards, 60, has been appointed under-19 women's head coach for the Western Power franchise.

"I know it's a bit of wait and see what happens,'' he said of the innovative four-week T20 series planned for August/September at grounds around South East Queensland.

"But it's exciting. It gives players, particularly the girls, another opportunity to play some really good competitive cricket that they wouldn't have got otherwise.

"It's a really, really good opportunity and who knows where it's going to lead?

"In an exciting format, it can only be a good thing I would have thought.''

The highly regarded Richards is currently First XI head coach at St Peters Lutheran College after his 15 years of Queensland Cricket service ended last year.

He was thrilled to join Western Power.

"The playing time is in that September period and that's before my other roles,'' he said.

"It's perfect actually from a timing perspective.''

Western Power T20 franchise backers Andrew Catton and Simon Emmerson.

Richards will work with dedicated franchise CEO/managing director Andrew Catton and other experienced coaches like Ipswich achiever Aaron Moore and grand final-winning Hornets Lord Taverners mentor Simon Emmerson.

The Western Power franchise is also backed by leading regional identities including Ben McAteer (chairman), broadcaster Ben Dobbin (director) and businessman Chris Liebke (director).

Richards said having former Ipswich-bred international player Melissa Bulow as Western Power's Female Ambassador enhanced the appeal of joining the groundbreaking T20 concept.

"Mel is fabulous and I'm really pleased that she is the ambassador,'' he said.

"She is just terrific.''

Bulow remains one of the city's leading sporting achievers having represented Queensland and Australia at Test and international level.

The opening batter was the inaugural inductee into the Queensland Women's Hall of Fame having played 122 one day games for Queensland - the most by a women's cricketer at the time.

She represented Australia 23 times in the early to mid 2000s and was a member of the Queensland Fire team that won the 2014 Women's T20 competition.

Richards worked with Bulow for three of his eight seasons as Queensland Fire coach.

"She was there (Fire) when it was the back end of her career and I was fortunate we did a bit of work changing the way that she played the game and it actually extended her career in the T20,'' Richards said.

Melissa Bulow batting for Queensland Fire in 2009. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

The former state development coach was also "blessed'' to work with Barty during her break from tennis.

"That was a really exciting time for me,'' Richards said.

"It was certainly something that Brisbane Heat have benefited out of - 10-fold.''

Richards was Brisbane Heat women's coach for the first three years and guided the Pakistan women's team at the 2017 World Cup in the West Indies.

Since then, Richards has maintained a keen eye on the club scene, including the progress of the Hornets.

"The Bichels (Wayne and Leanne) have done a great job out there,'' Richards said.

"And it's a really good area you've got and the drawcard of the Darling Downs girls as well.

"The Darling Downs has been a really good nursery for women's cricket. That's a really good link to the corridor.''

The top-level coach was thrilled to see Johnston cousins Ruth and Ellie secure Queensland Fire contracts this season.

"There's a really good core of young girls in this corridor,'' he said.

Richards said that was one of the attractions of joining Western Power, along with him still living in the area.

"That's the beauty of this competition. It will allow that to grow and develop a little bit more,'' he said.

"The Hornets have done a great job in their time, since they've gone from just having a second grade side to really develop into a really solid competitive base (playing in the premier Queensland competition).

"There's lots to draw on now with the whole Western Power.

"Having such a good solid base around our area, I think that gives us a good start.''

Western Power under-19 women's coach Andy Richards.

With the Western Power administrative and coaching team taking shape quickly, Richards said his next step was preparing for the player auction in May.

"With Andrew (Catton), we'll sit down and do a bit of homework in the interim and see who is available in the draft,'' he said.

While still waiting to see if contracted Queensland Cricket players are available, Richards was confident of building a competitive under-19 unit.

"We'll try and target a few of the players who we think will help us do well in the comp,'' he said.

"This comp is a real mixture of development and competition.

"We are there to win and it will be really good to be able to help develop some of those players.''

The former bank manager hoped the new BPL T20 format would provide a positive link to the Women's Big Bash League.

"In terms of within Australia, this premier league is such a great thing to have underneath that,'' he said.

"It bleeds into the season really well. It is something that is fairly new and I think it's going to continue to grow.

"T20 cricket has been the great step that's required to get women playing the game.''

Another well-known regional cricketer, Laidley-bred Hornets batting star Harry Wood has been named Western Power's "local hero'' for the upcoming tournament.