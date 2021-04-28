Government deems Palmer’s Central Qld mine ‘not suitable’

The Queensland Government has handed down its decision on the fate of a controversial coal mine in the Styx basin, between Mackay and Rockhampton.

The government's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIS) report was released on Wednesday, April 28.

Director of technical and assessment services for the Department of Environment and Science Christopher Loveday wrote that while he considered the project would significantly contribute to the state's economy, it did present a number of significant risks.

The director considered the project presented a number of 'unacceptable risks' that could not be adequately managed or avoided, due to the location of the proposed mine and the lack of effective mitigation measures proposed by Clive Palmer's company, Central Queensland Coal Pty Ltd.

"The project presents a number of significant risks, due to its location, particularly its proximity to important environmental values, including the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and World Heritage Area, the Broad Sound Fish Habitat Area, Tooloombah Creek, Deep Creek, the Styx River Estuary, and associated groundwater resources and groundwater dependent ecosystems," Mr Loveday wrote.

"It is these risks, along with potential impacts to other matters such as land, flora and fauna, air, noise, waste, cultural heritage, social, economic and transport (including significant infrastructure including the Bruce Highway), that I have sought, and received advice from submitters, relevant agencies and independent experts about during the EIS process."

The report said the proponent made a significant number of changes to the mine plan, such as more mitigation and avoidance measures, an adaptive management approach, and other measures.

"Taking into account all of the relevant information, I have determined that overall, the project poses a number of unacceptable risks and that the project, as proposed, is not suitable. As such, I consider that the project is not suitable to proceed," the report said.

The project has been in the pipeline since at least 2016 and has come under mounting pressure from environmental groups in the past 12 months, with rallies against the project held in Yeppoon and Brisbane recently.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society and Lock the Gate Alliance both celebrated the DES director's decision, with Lock the Gate Alliance Queensland spokeswoman Ellie Smith calling on Environment Minister Sussan Ley to reject the project.

"Sussan Ley must now heed the advice from the Queensland Environment Department and reject Clive Palmer's proposal once and for all," she said.