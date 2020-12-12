Menu
Qld fare dodgers costing you $30k a day

by JACK McKAY
12th Dec 2020 5:31 AM
Taxpayers are losing more than $30,000 every day to fare dodgers taking free rides on the southeast Queensland rail network.

New figures have revealed an estimated $45.42 million has been lost to fare evasion on the City Train Network in the past three financial years.

This included a $17.06 million loss in 2018-19, after it climbed by about $1 million from the $16.04 million in losses recorded the year before.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey speaking during Estimates Hearings at Parliament House. Pics Tara Croser.
But it recently dipped in 2019-20 to $12.32 million, with reduced travel during the COVID-19 crisis attributed to the massive fall.

It was still equivalent to about $33,753 a day in losses, or $1400 an hour.

A pre-COVID fare compliance survey conducted in February and March estimated that the 2019-20 fare evasion total would likely amount to $16.1 million, before it was revised to the new figure due to the pandemic.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said TransLink had recently hired 11 new Senior Network Officers in a bid to stamp out fare evasion and anti-social behaviour on southeast Queensland services.

"These new officers join the 50 SNOs already operating from three key locations in the Brisbane CBD, Morayfield and Gold Coast," the Minister said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to addressing the issue of fare evasion."

The figures are calculated based on feedback from revenue protection officers and surveys conducted on behalf of TransLink.

 

Originally published as Qld fare dodgers costing you $30k a day

