Electric car company in billion-dollar US merger deal

Brisbane-based electric vehicle charging company Tritium has reportedly sealed a $US1.2bn merger deal with a US investment firm that would see it trade on the Nasdaq.

Bloomberg reported the deal would involve Tritium merging with California-based investment firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II and comes as the US prepares to pump trillions of dollars into the electric vehicle sector.

The US company, backed by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings, raised $US402.5m in an initial public offering in February.

Decarbonization Plus is a "blank cheque company" formed for the purpose of effecting a merger or similar business combination. Founded in 2000, New York-based Riverstone is an asset management firm that invests in the energy, power and infrastructure sectors.

Bloomberg, quoting people with knowledge of the matter, said the deal valued Tritium at $US1.2bn with the transaction expected to generate proceeds of about $US400m.

Tritium said on Wednesday the deal was "speculation" pending a further announcement. Decarbonization Plus also declined to comment.

Gabriel Cheng at a Tritium charging site on the Gold Coast

The speculated deal comes as the US, Europe and the UK set aggressive targets for the phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles. Tritium founder David Finn said earlier this year that the electrification of transportation was at a tipping point.

US President Joe Biden has proposed a $US400bn public investment in the automobile industry to improve battery technology and change the federal vehicle fleet to electric cars and trucks, while also installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

The US Commerce Department is organizing a conference next month to attract more electric vehicle manufacturing to the country. Mr Biden's proposed $US1.7 trillion infrastructure plan also earmarks $US174bn to boost the domestic EV market with tax credits and grants for battery manufacturers, among other incentives.

Tritium, which exports most of its chargers to the US and Europe, earlier this year released a new and more powerful charging system that also provides new payment systems.

The new charger eliminated credit card payments allowing customers to pay through the charging cable when it communicates to the car directly.

The firm's fastest units can add about 350km of driving range in 10 minutes of charging, according to the company.

The company appointed ex-Boeing executive Jane Hunter to chief executive officer last year as it added design and manufacturing facilities in California and Europe.

Tritium announced last month that it had been selected by the US Army to help its efforts to convert its vehicles - including combat vehicles - to electric power.

The company has so far deployed more than 4,500 charging stations in 38 countries for customers including Nissan, Honda, the NASA Visitor Center, Topgolf, Circle-K, Harley-Davidson and Caltech.

Adding electric car charging infrastructure is seen as vital for automakers to spur sales, and crucial to governments as they seek to phase out combustion engine vehicles to help

meet climate targets.

Queensland rich-lister Trevor St Baker, whose energy innovation fund is a major investor in Tritium, has long backed the company that was founded in 2001 by three PhD graduates who won a solar-powered car competition.

Mr St Baker, who is Tritium chairman, visited Washington in 2018 to help drum up business for the company as part of a delegation led by then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr St Baker yesterday declined to comment on the deal, but talked up the potential of Tritium, which he said had the potential to become the biggest electric vehicle charging business in the US. "They are a big employer in Queensland and have been leading the charge to create an electric super highway," said Mr St Baker.

Originally published as Qld electric car company in billion-dollar US merger deal