Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

QLD election live: How every seat is falling

by Tanya French
31st Oct 2020 6:32 PM

 

Queensland's election is set to go down to the wire, with some big names at risk of losing their seats.

Former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is among those at risk of losing her South Brisbane seat with the election result predicted to be so tight, the winner may only form a minority government.

Here's how all the seats are falling, in real time. Check the interactive.

ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: EXTENSIVE COVERAGE AS RESULTS COME IN

WATCH: SKY NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

PUNTERS' LATE SWITCH ON ELECTION RESULT

 

2020 QLD state election results 

 

Two party preferred
  • LNP 0
  • ALP 0
Others
  • ONP 0
  • UAP 0
  • KAP 0
  • OTH 0
  • GRN 0
Called seats

47 seats or more for win, 85% called 0 in doubt.
Seats are called by our experts, ECQ official results

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as QLD election live: How every seat is falling

More Stories

Show More
editors picks election results every seat queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burning state issue that influenced Ipswich voters

        Premium Content Burning state issue that influenced Ipswich voters

        News It didn’t matter who you spoke to, there was no getting around the impact COVID-19 has had on voters’ minds

        Trainee nurse targets workmate for identity theft and fraud

        Premium Content Trainee nurse targets workmate for identity theft and fraud

        Crime Woman fraudulently purchased products using stolen card details

        Three trapped after roof collapse, 40,000 without power

        Premium Content Three trapped after roof collapse, 40,000 without power

        Weather Large hail has smashed southeast Queensland

        GC Hockey division 2 women’s grand final

        Premium Content GC Hockey division 2 women’s grand final

        Hockey WATCH LIVE: Burleigh v Mudgeeraba division 2 women’s grand final