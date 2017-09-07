27°
News

Qld election could be held in Nov as unions target seats

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is being coy about the date of the next election.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is being coy about the date of the next election. Tara Croser
by Sarah Vogler

AS Annastacia Palaszczuk remains coy over the date of the looming State Election, campaign planning is in full swing behind the scenes with the unions identifying their target seats ahead of the poll.

The Courier-Mail can reveal union campaign planning is well advanced with the Queensland Council of Unions selecting 16 electorates across the state that it will target in the lead up to the election to help Labor win the 47 seats it needs to govern in its own right.

The electorates include a mix of Labor-held and LNP-held seats in Brisbane and the regions.

The North Queensland seat of Whitsunday - currently held by LNP MP Jason Costigan with a margin of less than one per cent - is among the seats to be targeted by the QCU campaign as are the marginal Brisbane seats of Mansfield and Everton, also held by the LNP.

Unions played a key role in unseating several LNP MPs at the last State Election with former police minister Jack Dempsey among the high-profile political scalps claimed.

More at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  editors picks politics queensland

News Corp Australia
Asian markets craving our birds

Asian markets craving our birds

Coominya farmer cashing in on luxury game meat market in jobs drive

FLASHBACK: Ireland and Sailor clash in Ipswich

COME HERE: Scott Ireland makes a break and leaves big Wendell Sailor in his wake.

The day an apprentice plumber took on Big Dell in media spotlight

Ipswich mayoral candidate charged over alleged threat

Former mayoral candidate Patricia Petersen.

She has been charged with one count of making threats

'It throws everything at you': Epic test for 2000 riders

EPIC EVENT: Athlete James Downing is one of 2000 competitors who will flood into the region this weekend for The Flight Centre Sports and Events Trail Run and Cycle Epic.

"People are camping, running and riding. It makes it a lot of fun"

Local Partners