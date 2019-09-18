Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drone footage shows the location of the first stage of Barcoo Commercial.
Drone footage shows the location of the first stage of Barcoo Commercial. Contributed
Business

NEW PLANS: Plainland development on the move

Ebony Graveur
by
18th Sep 2019 10:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW businesses could be up and running within the next year, just minutes from the Warrego Highway.

Expressions of interest are flooding in for the developers of Plainland Crossing, for the Barcoo Commercial precinct.

Developers are planning to build and fill a set of office blocks along Barcoo Drive.

Plainland Crossing project manager Joe Gorman said the land spanned about 3500sq m and was developed as part of the commercial town centre two years ago.

"With the establishment of successful businesses in and around Plainland, the time is right to look at provision of more commercial space," Mr Gorman said.

"If the interest is as strong as we suspect, we will soon move to lodge plans for approval."

The land is zoned to cater to a mix of commercial offices, coffee shops and gyms.

Falling next to the Curtis Medical Centre, the space is already appealing to health professionals.

"We have had some interest from medical-related businesses," Mr Gorman said.

"We'd go through an approval process with council and then get onwards starting construction, which probably would take 12 months time."

Mr Gorman said the completion of the offices would line up with the construction of a number of new houses and high school in the area.

"With the recent approval of further stages, bringing the size of the residential estate to about 400 homes and with the commitment of Catholic Education to open their new high school in 2021, we think the timing is very good," he said.

"It reflects the continued growth of the town centre."

construction development lockyer valley plainland plainland crossing plainland development
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Seven black spots identified for crucial upgrades

    premium_icon REVEALED: Seven black spots identified for crucial upgrades

    News Seven blackspots have been identified as needing crucial upgrades in the Lockyer Valley

    $10b Inland Rail project set for parliamentary inquiry

    premium_icon $10b Inland Rail project set for parliamentary inquiry

    News Labor secures parliamentary inquiry into Inland Rail

    Council boosts green futures with more solar investments

    premium_icon Council boosts green futures with more solar investments

    Council News Somerset Council are moving forward with four new solar projects

    ‘I’m in trouble now’: Hiker’s incredible two-day ordeal

    premium_icon ‘I’m in trouble now’: Hiker’s incredible two-day ordeal

    Environment Brisbane bushwalker’s incredible story of survival