Qld Cup champion commits to Ipswich Grand Prix

DOGWATCH

CLASSY Ethics took out the Group One Queensland Cup in commanding fashion for trainer Jeff Crawford who immediately switched his attention to the exciting stayer’s next challenge.

That is circling out the Ipswich Grand Prix on Saturday, July 18.

The annual Grand Prix is a true staying test. The 732 metre trip is among the longest in Australia.

Each year, Queensland’s best open class distance dogs compete to see who can outstay the rest.

Having a Group One winner commit to the race speaks to the class of the 2020 edition.

Classy Ethics winning the Group One Queensland Cup at Albion Park for Jeff and Jane Crawford. The dog is coming to a feature race at Ipswich. Picture: Michael McInally Box 1 Photography.

A raft of other Group winning greyhounds are set to join Classy Ethics for the event.

Velocity Bettina, who has run 30.09 over the 520 metres at Ipswich, will almost certainly be there for Kev Ellis, along with Infrared Lad for Joanne Price and Rasheda for Tony Apap. Those contenders alone make for a mouth-watering clash.

The Ipswich Young Guns Heats are also run on July 18.

The in-form Crawford kennel will have two of the state’s most exciting young sprinters engaged - KC and All/Reshuffle litter sisters Kiss and Spin and Eulogia.

Kiss and Spin won the Group Three Flying Amy earlier in the winter at start number seven.

Kiss and Spin looked the standout of the sisters before Eulogia ran 29.82 winning the Mick Byrne Memorial last week.

Both are big drawcards for the series, which is sure to attract a raft of young talent.

The final is to be held on July 25.

Velocity Tinto victorious for Apap

A FORTNIGHT ago, Velocity Tinto was earmarked as a bitch to watch.

After a slow start to her career, she broke through at start seven in fast time winning in 25.10 in Maiden Grade in June.

Tony Apap’s bitch has gone from strength to strength since the trainer’s spacing of her runs clearly helping. She saluted in her next two outings in her maiden final and novice, overcoming wide draws. The slowest of her three straight wins was still a quick 25.22 effort.

She only pops up on the card every couple of weeks but keep an eye out for her in fifth grade company. She is explosive early, can win from any box and is high on confidence making for a winning recipe.

Cooper Dooper does it again

LAST week’s column highlighted the return of Group Two Queensland Derby placed Cooper Dooper for Tommy Tzouvelis to the winner’s circle.

The dog showed the run wasn’t a flash in the pan backing it up with another huge run on June 30, edging out kennel mate Tevita Shadow.

Much like his last victory, Cooper was forced well off the track at the first corner and looked to have his work cut out for him. However, his second and last sectionals are where he does his damage.

He was able to lift himself past runaway leader winning light and recent Albion Park winner and kennel mate Tevita Shadow.

The confidence Tzouvelis has been searching for looks back. Watch out if he gets on the bunny.

Spring Rock the lead show in Byers treble

THE all-conquering Pauline Byers kennel continued its roll on the June 20 card.

Star sprinter Spring Rock put a punctuation mark on yet another treble after Spring Voice and Spring Moon won in maiden company earlier in the day.

Spring Rock is a long way removed from maiden grade with a stunning strike rate of 13 wins and eight minors from 24 starts only missing out on the money three times in his career.

He made Best 8 company over the 431 metre sprint look average spearing across from box six running away a 25.03 winner by over six lengths.

The dog hasn’t missed a place in 17 starts and still went up $3.80 for his latest victory.

That’s remarkable value considering his record. Expect him back over the trip cracking 25 seconds soon.

The only Byers runner to upstage Spring Pirate was kennel mate Spring Cleo who made a mess of the Mixed Fourth Fifth Grade heat on Friday.

Spring Pirate burnt off the class of Infrared Star to easily run best of the day over the 431 metres with a 24.89 effort. The litter seem to be competing with each other at the moment.

Here I Am a Happy underdog for Hill

THERE was much anticipation around the Fifth Grade Final over the 431 metres on last Friday’s Ipswich card.

Albion Park 395 metre track record holder Canya Cruise expected to run the hands off the clock for Serena Lawrance after a 25.14 heat win.

The race was the epitome of any dog gave win on a given day. Canya Cruise started at $1.22 with Kerry Hoggan’s Canya Kick the only other runner in single figures at $4.60.

Both favourites found every bit of trouble possibly early and were out of it at the first turn leaving $71 shot Here I Am, $16 hope Expat Chevelle and $41 chance Positive Gearing to fight it out.

John Hill’s Here I Am had the most gas in the tank to score at huge odds. The progeny of Thirty Talks and Spring Dream made any punters who found her very happy.

Francis getting great return from his freakish flyer

IF Spring Pirate is the king of the 431 metres at Ipswich, it’s fair to say Double Return for Brian Francis has the crown for the 288 metres.

The dog’s latest effort last Friday was a 16.74 win, the fourth time he’s gone under 17 seconds to win at the trip and his fifth victory overall.

It’s a tough ask to be as consistent as Francis’ flyer has been. Miss the start but half a length and the race is gone, but Double Return continues to win against the toughest competition from any box at any time.

The two-year-old is as close to a track and trip specialist as you get. Just the one win away from the start, but with the short course races only gaining in popularity the ATM is still open for Francis.

Winlock Power worth the wait for Bowe

BEFORE Winlock Power’s maiden heat win on June 27, Justin Bowe’s chaser was causing the trainer quite the headache.

With 12 minor placings from 16 starts, the dog continued to find a way to be beaten or simply find one better.

Although the dog was still bringing in a pay cheque just about every time he went out, Bowe knew he had more in him.

Once he scraped over the line in a modest 31.15 in his maiden heat, the power of just one win shone through when he obliterated the field in last Saturday’s final.

Normally steady away the dog flew out to lead from box one going away by 10 lengths down the back, the official margin at the finish 13 and three-quarter lengths in 30.46, improving almost seven tenths of a second on his heat win.

Now he’s finally ticked off his maiden, the racing is set to get harder but 30.46 will win most open races over the 520 metres at Ipswich.

The good night continued for Bowe with his bitch It’s a Glance scoring win number two over the 431 in professional fashion overcoming box seven to sneak across the field and rattle off some slick sectionals for a 25.14 win.

Bandit Brothers take spoils for Enright

ROAN Enright’s litter brothers Blue Bandit and Dark Bandit showed what they were made of on Saturday’s card.

The former got things started with his first win over the 630 metres, while the latter was far too strong over the 520.

Blue Bandit went up a $2.50 favourite for the staying event and looked in trouble early missing the start. But like good stayers do, found a way to the rail and gradually picked off runners still full of steam as he hit the lead and the line in the straight.

Dark Bandit was equally strong but showed impressive box manners as well beating Velour Rumble who has been running the quickest sectionals of just about all Ipswich dogs of late.