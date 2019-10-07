Qld coach eager to help Jets build future success

NEARLY THERE: The closeknit Ipswich Jets finished one game short of the grand final in the inaugural Netball Queensland Sapphire Series competition.

THROUGH the disappointment of a preliminary final defeat, the Jets Sapphire Series netballers have been given a massive boost.

Head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser has stood down from her Queensland Fusion commitments keen to continue her terrific work with the young Jets players next season.

"If Jets want me, I will certainly be there,'' Jeanes-Fraser said after her side's 57-43 loss to the QUT Wildcats last night.

"I'd like to take the group on again next year and take them to the next step.''

After three years as head coach and two years as assistant of the Fusion representative side, Jeanes-Fraser wants to help the Jets build on its achievements falling just one game short of the grand final.

"I have made a choice for next year to resign from Fusion to really put my hand into the Jets,'' she said.

"It was a very hard decision because coaching at that ANL level is something that everybody wants to do.

"But I feel like the Sapphires environment is a really amazing environment to expose the girls into taking that next step up.

"And I certainly want to develop this group of women within our region and with the Jets to take that next step up.''

She was excited about what was being groomed in Netball Queensland's Sapphire series.

"I think it's only going to get bigger and better,'' she said.

"This year has been a real showcase to the level of netball that's in the state.

"This year, we even had imports come from South Africa.

"It's the tip of the iceberg at this point in time.''

Having finished the regular season in third behind the Wildcats, the Jets were optimistic of repeating a round five victory in last night's preliminary final at the Queensland State Netball Centre. It was not to be.

"We just didn't execute what we wanted to yesterday,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

"You have to tip your hat to the Wildcats in regards to what they produced.

"We certainly put it to them but we've got quite a young team.''

The Ipswich Jets Sapphire Series netballers kept shooting high this season.

The experienced Queensland netball coach said a lack of experience proved decisive during the key moments in the preliminary final.

Although only trailing by one goal at quarter-time and even at the main break, the Jets were unable to consolidate under the big game pressure.

"We tended to lose our nerve a little bit out there,'' she said.

"The opposition are a very experienced and much older team.''

However, that's why she was committed to stay at the Jets for their second season in the restructured Netball Queensland competition.

Proud of what her young players have achieved this season, Jeanes-Fraser wanted to keep the talented core together moving forward.

"We want to maintain this group of these athletes because I don't think they have really hit their straps,'' she said.

"We started off really strong early and had a few bumps along the way, which every good team has.

"Then we started to perform at the back end and really showcase what we are truly all about.

"They just have to grow from it.''

The Jets netball team that advanced to the Ruby South Series grand final after beating QUT yesterday.

Jeanes-Fraser praised the Jets Rubies for their efforts in beating QUT 43-37 to reach the South Series grand final.

"We're very excited. We are a very united front,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

She said her Sapphires players would help the Rubies prepare for Sunday's grand final.

Sapphire Series preliminary final: QUT Wildcats def Ipswich Jets 57-43.

Wildcats to play Cougars in Sunday's grand final.

Ruby South preliminary final: Ipswich Jets def QUT Wildcats 43-37.

Jets to play Tigers in Sunday's grand final (4.20pm) at the Queensland State Netball Centre.