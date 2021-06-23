Qld closes border to Sydney hot spots

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - MAY 27, 2021. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a press conference at Parliament House. The Queensland government imposed travel and other restrictions as a result of the recent Covid outbreak in Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Queensland will close its borders to a number of local government areas in Sydney after their Bondi cluster nearly doubled on Tuesday.

From 1am on Friday, Queenslanders returning home from City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside, and Woollahra will have to go into a mandatory 14 days of hotel quarantine.

Residents of those local government areas will not be able to enter Queensland unless they have an exemption.

Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland can’t afford to have Covid-19 infiltrate the state as further restrictions will ease on Friday, and has urged Queenslanders to reconsider any travel to Greater Sydney.

Police will step up patrols as Queensland slams its border shut to seven Sydney LGAs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the fact it was the Delta variant spreading throughout Sydney was of major concern, as more than 120 exposure venues are now listed throughout the city.

“At the beginning of the pandemic I was saying you need 15 minutes of close contact to transmit,” she said.

“Now it looks like it’s just five or 10 seconds that are a concern.

“The risk is so much higher now than it was a year ago.”



Queensland police will be upping their random patrols.

The Sunshine State recorded no new local cases of Covid-19, but health authorities continue to mount pressure on the Federal Government to find a better solution for hotel quarantine.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the Delta variant has spread throughout a floor at the Novotel.

The lack of new community cases comes as a relief, after a flight attendant contracted the virus while in hotel quarantine on the weekend.

She had tested negative after arriving in Portugal on three occasions, but was tested upon her release as part of her employers’ testing regime.

She spent four hours in the community while infectious.

