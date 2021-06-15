Qld budget: What’s in it for you

The Palaszczuk government has reached deep into its coffers to fix its beleaguered health sector amid widespread reports of bed shortages and patients waiting for hours to be treated in emergency departments.

Queensland Premier had spruiked more spending on the sector in Tuesday’s state budget than ever before, with more than $22 billion earmarked to provide more beds and infrastructure.

The state’s fiscal update also includes an investment for education, new schools, transport infrastructure and a plan to return the state to surplus by 2024/25.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s in it for you.

If you care about health

The state’s health system has been widely criticised for a major shortage of beds and inability to care for the population, plagued by concerning reports of patients waiting for hours in emergency departments for critical care.

Treasurer Cameron Dick revealed the budget’s spend on health includes a $2 billion Hospital Building Fund to “address growth pressures across the health system”.

“We are ensuring that healthcare infrastructure and equipment are delivered to the right place, at the right time, for the benefit of Queenslanders,” he told parliament on Tuesday.

RELATED: Man dies after 26 hour wait in emergency

Queensland has been plagued by delays and bed shortages at emergency departments.

The spend will add another 174 beds in South East Queensland with a new emergency department at the Mater Public Hospital in Springfield.

Expansions are continuing at Caboolture, Ipswich and Logan Hospitals, as well as a number of satellite facilities and upgraded regional hospitals including Roma, Cairns and Hervey Bay.

But the industry’s peak body said the commitment falls well short of what is needed, warning a further 1500 beds was required to solve the shortfall.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Chris Perry has said the “hospitals need to be expanded”.

“They’re way, way too small,” he said.

If you care about education

The Palaszczuk government has allocated $1.4 billion to build new schools and update existing campuses.

This includes an additional $913.7 million for 10 new state schools to match rapid population growth, with four opening in 2023 and the remaining six to launch in 2024.

The budget’s total education spend is $16.8 billion, Mr Dick said.

“Our government will ensure that Queensland’s next generation can access the highest quality schools, skills and training, from preschool to graduation,” he said.

If you care about roads and public transport

The Treasurer said the government will spend $27.5 billion over four years on building roads which will create 24,000 jobs.

This includes the continual upgrade of the Bruce Highway between Brisbane and Cairns.

“We have locked in $883 million jointly funded boost for the Bruce, to build four lanes at Tiaro, north of Gympie, and upgrades between Gladstone and Proserpine and north of Townsville,” he said.

Four new stations will be opened as part of the Cross River Rail. Picture: AAP Image/Regi Varghese

“And we’ll take trucks off the Bruce (Highway), rolling out a jointly funded $500 million upgrade to the Inland Freight Route between Charters Towers and New South Wales.

“Our program of works on the Gold Coast is delivering major upgrades, including our signature $1.5 billion Coomera Connector, to provide a second M1.”

The Palaszczuk government has also invested in the ongoing construction of the Gold Coast Light Rail stage three, as well as the Cross River Rail which will receive $1.5 billion next financial year to open four new stations in central Brisbane.

If you care about housing for the homeless

The state budget includes the creation of a new fund to assist in the development of social housing to help vulnerable Queenslanders to get a roof over their head.

“Today I am pleased to announce that our government will commit $1.9 billion over four years to increase the supply of social housing, upgrade the existing stock of dwellings, and deliver critical housing services to vulnerable Queenslanders,” the Treasurer said.

“To support this investment, our government will establish a $1 billion Housing Investment Fund, with its returns to be used to drive new housing supply to support housing needs across the state.”

The government said it will add more than 6000 homes for social housing.

If you care about the environment

The Palaszczuk government has often been criticised for its continual support of fossil fuel mining as it seeks to solidify support among voters in the regions.

But it insists it is on track to meet its 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030 as Treasurer Cameron Dick spruiked further investments in clean and hydrogen projects.

RELATED: Bold plan to convert coal power station

The Palaszczuk government says it’s committed to clean energy.

He said the state government had invested nearly $10 billion since coming into power in 2015 to fund large-scale renewable generation while also creating 7000 construction jobs.

“We established CleanCo to deliver affordable, low emissions power across the state,” Mr Dick said.

“We provided CleanCo with $250 million to build, own and operate the Karara Wind Farm on behalf of the people of Queensland.

“And we’re not done yet.

“Our $2 billion investment in commercial renewable energy and hydrogen projects will build on our commitment to providing cheaper, cleaner energy to Queenslanders.”

If you care about jobs

Mr Dick said Queensland’s rapid population growth through interstate migration will continue to put pressure on its unemployment rate, which is consistently one of the highest in the country.

He said the Palaszczuk government’s investment in skills and training would allow Queenslanders to strengthen their employment prospect position.

The 2021 budget includes an investment of $320 million over four years, hoping to benefit 15,000 people each year.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said Queensland will return to surplus in 2024/25. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

The Treasurer said he was confident the workforce outlook would improve in the coming years.

“Consistent with the recovery delivered by our health response, unemployment is forecast to peak lower and fall further than was estimated in last year’s budget,” he said on Tuesday.

“It is forecast to fall from 7 per cent this financial year to 5 per cent by the end of the forward estimates.

“In each year, that is an unemployment rate at least 1 per cent lower than that forecast in December.

“And while unemployment will be challenged by net interstate migration, it is a challenge we welcome.

If you care about the arts sector

The state’s arts sector has had mixed fortunes throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Queensland’s screen industry has blossomed, with a number of major announcements of television and movie projects being filmed in the Sunshine State.

But the music sector has struggled and has regularly voiced frustration at the Palaszczuk government for supposedly favouring sporting events through unlimited crowd sizes while live concerts continue to be capped.

“We will invest $71 million to support the Queensland screen industry, which has kept caterers, carpenters and countless other tradespeople employed through the pandemic, as so much production has ground to a halt elsewhere in the world,” Mr Dick said.

“Across the state, we will deliver priority investments in arts and cultural venues owned by Queenslanders through a $13.1 million Arts Infrastructure Investment Fund.

“And for the music industry, which continues to face challenges in a Covid-safe world, we will deliver $7 million in support for live venues next financial year.”

If you care about Queensland’s debt position

The Treasurer said the state will return to surplus in 2024/25 as the economy continues to expand over the coming years.

Mr Dick said the improved revenue performance and “disciplined expenditure growth” has meant the government will be able to stabilise debt levels and reduce debt as proportion of the revenue.

“Our measured economic growth will continue, with the 3.25 per cent growth in this financial year to be followed by 2.75 per cent growth in each subsequent year of the forward estimates,” he said.

“Our growth is more measured than the Commonwealth because our recovery started earlier than states like Victoria.

“By June 2025, our economy is forecast to be 15 per cent larger than it is today.”

Originally published as Qld budget: What’s in it for you