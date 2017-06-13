QLD Budget 2017: 2200 jobs bound for Ipswich

ABOUT $80m will be spent on Ipswich-based prison and anti-terrorism projects in 2017-18.

The Queensland Government's budget focuses on 40 projects across a range of areas including education, infrastructure, health and law and order.

Key among this year's funding promises for our region is the recommission of the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

The $126.9m project received $42.1m in the budget on Tuesday. The centre also has an extra $5.7m to put towards health and medical services.

About $3.5m will fund the Westgate Counter-Terrorism and Community Training Centre's plans for a $46.7m world-class "use-of-force, weapons and counter-terrorism" facility in Wacol.

Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre received $14m for its expansion while the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre has $15.8m to put towards its $23.4m security upgrade.

The Ipswich Motorway upgrade between Rocklea and Darra will get $36m and the Warrego Highway intersection improvements between Ipswich and Toowoomba scored $5.1m.

A significant amount of money was set aside for schools including $6.3m for the new classrooms at Ipswich Special School, $4.8m to help fund a new hall at Springfield Central State High School and $5.4m for Claremont Special School's planned upgrade.

Homeless services received $4.4m and the Bundamba fire and rescue station has $2.5m for its expansion and upgrade.

The Briggs Road Cycle Safety Centre has $825,000 to put towards a new asphalt track and other amenities and $1m will help expand industrial facilities at Willowbank.

About $16m will be spent on a range of Ipswich Hospital projects and $13m has been set aside for the Bundamba Racecourse project.

Wivenhoe Power Station received $12.3m for its refurbishment, $1m went to the Somerset hydro refurb and the Mount Crosby East Bank Water Pump and Blackwall Substation each scored $1.8m for ongoing projects.

Inala Community Centre received $1.3m to establish a new community hub and neighbourhood centre and $690,000 will be spent on maintenance works at the Workshops Rail Museum.

About $407m will be spent on the delivery of 75 new trains that will service Ipswich and the rest of the state while the Cross River Rail project is expected to deliver quicker commutes for rail passengers.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 2200 jobs across Ipswich in 2017-18.

