Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.
The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.
Crime

Sate appeals Kmart pedophile Sterlin Free's sentence

6th Mar 2020 1:26 PM

A pedophile who sexually assaulted a little girl after taking her from a Kmart store should spend more time behind bars before he is eligible for parole, a Brisbane court has been told.

Sterling Mervyn Free will be able to apply for parole in less than two years after he was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to taking a child for immoral purposes, deprivation of liberty and the indecent treatment.

The Queensland government told the Court of Appeal on Friday the sentence is inadequate and the crime warrants a serious violent offence declaration.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child abuse kmart pedophile sterling mervyn free

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Ipswich deserves answers before election day

        premium_icon OPINION: Ipswich deserves answers before election day

        Council News With former councillors appearing on our ballots come March 28, now is the time for the OIA to reveal if these canididates have complaints against them.

        • 6th Mar 2020 12:15 PM
        VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best coffee

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best coffee

        News Make sure your favourite gets your vote.

        Last minute Division 4 candidate ready to serve Ipswich

        premium_icon Last minute Division 4 candidate ready to serve Ipswich

        News Candidate wants council transparency to never be wound back