QHealth silent on which towns impacted by virus cases

COVERED UP: 35 coronavirus cases are confirmed in the West Moreton health region but nobody will say where.

COVERED UP: 35 coronavirus cases are confirmed in the West Moreton health region but nobody will say where.

AVOIDING spreading the coronavirus is essential in order to limit its impact, but it is impossible without knowing where infected people are and have been.

Becoming a known coronavirus hotspot, the number of cases in the West Moreton region continues to grow at a rate faster than the state’s average.

The area includes hospitals in Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Ipswich and Boonah and covers multiple electorates.

Between Friday and Sunday, the region’s number of cases nearly doubled, jumping from 17 to 33 cases.

While the state’s cases rose by 18 per cent, the West Moreton’s rose by a shocking 94 per cent.

Despite the alarming figures and the pandemic’s devastating impact worldwide, what we know about the region’s cases is minimal.

The West Moreton Health region covers Ipswich, Gatton, Laidley, Esk and Boonah. Picture: Queensland Health

When contacted by the Gatton Star, the Esk Hospital and Boonah Hospital told the Star they could not confirm or deny whether coronavirus patients were at either of the two hospitals.

A spokeswomen at both hospitals said they were not allowed to give out any information and deferred to the West Moreton communications department.

READ MORE: Qld’s new coronavirus hotspot revealed

READ MORE: CORONAVIRUS: West Moreton cases jump again overnight

The West Moreton communications department said all questions about the virus needed to go through Queensland Health.

When questioned, Queensland Health also refused to comment on where the 35 confirmed cases were.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health told the Gatton Star only limited information would be released, outside of daily media statements.

“Due to the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus now in Queensland, currently all the information we are able to provide publicly is available in our media statements,” the spokeswoman said.

“Together we can keep Queenslanders safe and aware, but not alarmed.”

Queensland Health also declined to comment on which hospitals were managing patients and where the first case in the region was confirmed.