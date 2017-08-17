SMOKE ALERT: QFES warn residents to close windows

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire at Redbank Plains.

It broke out at 4pm near School Rd and Mount Juillerat Dr and at this time is posing no threat to property.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by conducting back-burning in the area.

Smoke may affect the immediate and surrounding area this evening.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Fire and emergency personnel are working in the area, so motorists are urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.