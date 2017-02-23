QFES warn residents to close windows, drive with care

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Lilybrook Rd, Coulson, west of Beaudesert.

The fire is under control and there is no threat to property at this time.

Crews will remain in the area as the fire is producing large volumes of smoke.

Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should also drive with caution and to conditions if travelling in the area.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.