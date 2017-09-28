QFES downgrade warning for bushfire near Esk

UPDATE 6.15PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advise the bushfire warning for Glen Esk has been downgraded.

The fire is situated near and moving towards Gregor Rd, Glen Esk.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Fire crews will work into the night to contain the fire by backburning and strengthening containment lines.

People in the area should keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

The area will also be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

QFES warn of fast moving, unpredictable bushfire near Esk

EARLIER: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advise there is a fast moving and unpredictable bushfire in Glen Esk and conditions could get worse.

At 4.20pm the fire is travelling from Gregor Rd, Glen Esk in a south-easterly direction along the Brisbane Valley Highway towards Paddy Gully Rd, Glen Esk. The fire is likely to impact Gregor Rd, Glen Esk.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

QFES add: "You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door."

There is also smoke over the highway, reducing visibility and air quality. Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and be mindful of firefighters operating in the area.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.