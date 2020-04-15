Menu
GET READY: QFES are urging people to get a headstart on bushfire season while they’re at home.
QFES urge to get head start on fire season

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
15th Apr 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
Residents are being urged to make the most of their time at home and get a head start on bushfire season by preparing their properties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Greg Leach urged people to be proactive in the wake of a severe 2019 bushfire season, which burnt more than 7.7 million ha of land and destroyed 49 houses, 68 sheds and five commercial buildings.

"The impact of the prolonged and heightened 2019 bushfire season should prompt residents to spend time now preparing," he said.

"An adequately- prepared property can help reduce the severity of a bushfire, which is why everyone in rural and urban areas needs to take simple steps now to prepare their properties.

Mr Leach said maintaining a Bushfire Survival Plan was a great way to be prepared and could be completed by visiting the Rural Fire Service website at ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

