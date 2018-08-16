WARNING: Fire ban in place as bushfire risk climbs

WITH challenging fire conditions predicted over the coming days, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has imposed a local fire ban for residents in the Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan, Scenic Rim and the Gold Coast.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the ban took effect overnight and was expected to remain in place until midnight on Monday.

"Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits which have been issued in the areas have been cancelled," Ms Carroll said.

"A large part of the state is expected to reach a very high fire danger rating over the coming days, with some areas climbing to severe. These are perfect conditions for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

"Queensland is now in the grip of bushfire season and fires can start anywhere and at any time, so we need the community to be prepared for the weeks and months ahead."

Ms Carroll said some types of fires were permitted during a local fire ban, providing conditions were followed.

"Fires lit for the purpose of burning standing sugar cane for harvest are permitted in accordance with the established practice of the industry.

"Fires within a properly constructed gas or electric barbeque are also permitted but they cannot be left unattended.

"Power tools may be used, however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start," she said.

Ms Carroll also encouraged everyone in the community to review and practice their bushfire survival plan.

"It is vitally important for everyone to be prepared so they know what actions they would take if a bushfire were to threaten their home," Ms Carroll said.

For more information visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au