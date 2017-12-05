QFES honour for Rusty's 50-year stand

TOOGOOLAWAH'S veteran rural firefighter Rusty Kraut has become accustomed to the smell of smoke on the nostrils over the past 50 years.
The group officer for the Somerset region raised the bat for the half century in September this year, and he was one of a handful of rural fire volunteers to receive official recognition at the weekend.
Despite his long service, the 72-year-old said he was keen to keep volunteering as a rural firefighter for as long as he was physically and mentally able.
"When I started as a 22-year-old there was no such thing as the Rural Fire Service," he said.
"We were just like minded people who wanted to help their community in a time of need."
And that is exactly what Mr Kraut has done in and around his normal day job for the past 50 years.
He said he'd thoroughly enjoyed working alongside all the other volunteers who'd given their time to fighting fires in country areas.
"Every four or five years you'll get a real doozie of a fire, like at Eskdale earlier this year when we were going for five days," he said.
"There's no pay, just dirt and grit in your eyes, but personally I get a deep sense of satisfaction out of doing something to help the community that does not involve glory or recognition.
"I'm just fortunate to have been in a position where I was able to be involved."
There was some official recognition for Mr Kraut and his peers, with a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service ceremony at the new Lockyer Valley Rural Fire Brigade Group Station at Hatton Vale on Saturday.
More than two dozen rural firefighters received the QFES medal for diligent and ethical service, while Mr Kraut was one of three to receive the additional clasp to the service medal, which is given for each additional decade of service.
The service also handed over five new firefighting trucks and support vehicles to various brigades in the region.
Service medals
Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (10 years)
Christina Bawden - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade
Caroline Lindenberg - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade
Thomas Lindenberg - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade
Ian Lindenmayer - Left Hand Branch Rural Fire Brigade
Peter Lyons - Mount Hallen Rural Fire Brigade
Pares Zimmer - Crossdale Somerset Dam Rural Fire Brigade
Diligent and Ethical Service clasps
John Bowles (1st) - Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade
Gary Chapman (2nd) - Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade
QFES Medal 10 years
Karlie Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Nicholas Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Robert Gannon - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade
Patrick (Rusty) Kraut - Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade
Neale Loveday - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Brett McIlwaine - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade
Thelma Milgate - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade
Benjamin Millis - Hatton Vale Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade
Reginald (John) Murphy - Minden Rural Fire Brigade
Trevor Niebling - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade
Mark Reimers - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Aileen Seng - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade
QFES Service Medal Clasps
Patrick (Rusty) Kraut (1st, 2nd, 3rd) - Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade
Neale Loveday (1st)- Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Reginald (John) Murphy (1st) - Minden Rural Fire Brigade
National Medal 15 years service
Nicholas Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Neale Loveday - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Peter Marshall - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Brett McIlwaine - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade
Thelma Milgate - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade
Reginald (John) Murphy - Minden Rural Fire Brigade
National medal clasps
Patrick (Rusty) Kraut (1st, 2nd, 3rd)- Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade
Malcolm Thomson (2nd) - Biarra Rural Fire Brigade