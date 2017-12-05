QFES honour for Rusty's 50-year stand

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

TOOGOOLAWAH'S veteran rural firefighter Rusty Kraut has become accustomed to the smell of smoke on the nostrils over the past 50 years.

The group officer for the Somerset region raised the bat for the half century in September this year, and he was one of a handful of rural fire volunteers to receive official recognition at the weekend.

Despite his long service, the 72-year-old said he was keen to keep volunteering as a rural firefighter for as long as he was physically and mentally able.

"When I started as a 22-year-old there was no such thing as the Rural Fire Service," he said.

"We were just like minded people who wanted to help their community in a time of need."

And that is exactly what Mr Kraut has done in and around his normal day job for the past 50 years.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan with Rural Fire Service acting assistant commissioner Gary McCormack at the Hatton Vale Fire Station. Rob Williams

He said he'd thoroughly enjoyed working alongside all the other volunteers who'd given their time to fighting fires in country areas.

"Every four or five years you'll get a real doozie of a fire, like at Eskdale earlier this year when we were going for five days," he said.

"There's no pay, just dirt and grit in your eyes, but personally I get a deep sense of satisfaction out of doing something to help the community that does not involve glory or recognition.

"I'm just fortunate to have been in a position where I was able to be involved."

There was some official recognition for Mr Kraut and his peers, with a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service ceremony at the new Lockyer Valley Rural Fire Brigade Group Station at Hatton Vale on Saturday.

More than two dozen rural firefighters received the QFES medal for diligent and ethical service, while Mr Kraut was one of three to receive the additional clasp to the service medal, which is given for each additional decade of service.

The service also handed over five new firefighting trucks and support vehicles to various brigades in the region.

