QFES hazard reduction burns may make for a smoky June

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) will be conducting planned burns in parts of Mount Grandchester Conservation Estate and White Rock - Spring Mountain Conservation Estate during June.

Three sites totalling 43ha have been identified for this season's program of planned burns, with QFES undertaking the burns on Ipswich City Council's behalf.

Conservation and Environment Committee Chairperson Councillor Kerry Silver said hazard reduction burns were a key tool to reduce fuel loads, such as dry grass, across large areas.

"These measures are vital to reduce the risk of a potential wildfire spreading throughout the conservation estates, and posing a threat to life and property within and outside the estates," she said.

"This work is a significant part of council's obligations as a land management agency to mitigate fire risks. We achieve this through the construction of fire breaks, fuel free and fuel reduced zones - which includes undertaking planned burns."

Cr Silver said planned burns had a positive impact on the environment by promoting healthy regeneration of local native species.

"Appropriate fire management helps stimulate the right conditions for preserving threatened species, ecosystem and biodiversity values," she said.

All attempts will be made to limit smoke, dust, embers and other hazards as these planned burns progress through June.

Smoke may affect the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Residents can register for text message or email alerts on planned burns at Ipswich.qld.gov.au/myipswichalerts

For up to date information see Ipswich.qld.gov.au or call 3810 6666.