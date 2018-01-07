QCWA: Support in good times and bad

SINCE 1922, the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) has been about women from all over Queensland coming together for many different reasons.

The organisation has been a prominent fixture in country and city towns alike.

From the humble beginnings of providing an organisation for women to overcome the loneliness and worry of isolation, it is now a society providing friendship and support to women across the world.

The women of the Ipswich branch have a strong community focus and run a number of programs throughout the year, including Rural Crisis Support and Women's Health Awareness.

They are part of the largest and most widespread women's organisation in Queensland.

"It is about meeting new people, making new friends, learning new skills and helping people in the community" Gail Neville, the president of the Ipswich branch, said.

"If there is a crisis in the community, such as the 2011 floods, we will be there to help where possible. During that time we provided food vouchers to those in need and lots of cleaning products to help with the aftermath clean up," she said.

"We raise funds by hiring out our hall situated in Limestone St, operate a catering service to anyone for morning and afternoon teas, for small gatherings and cake stalls. All these funds are then channelled into our programs helping those women in need, some of whom are fleeing domestic violence or are homeless," Gail said.

The Mercy Tregear building in Limestone St was purchased by the Ipswich Branch of the QCWA in 1942.

This building is about 160 years old and was occupied by the local police constable of the day. Below the building are holding cells used by the police back then.

This state-heritage listed building is a testament of time and craftsmanship - still standing strong after all these years.

Just think, this building is just a little bit older than the State of Queensland and it was built around the time we were petitioning for Ipswich to become a municipality.

Unfortunately, the management committee have put this building on the market as it has become too difficult for the aging committee members to manage.

Gail told me the average age of the Ipswich branch is about 60 to 70 years.

"We are looking for new younger women to become members and take up the challenge of our vision," she said.

"We teach the finer details of craft, cooking and public speaking.

"Things that you cannot get from YouTube videos."

Give Gail Neville a call on 0410 783 710. Email the state office: secretary@qcwa. org.au.