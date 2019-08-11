QCrush: Red hot Lions flame out Suns

The QClash was a huge celebration for Charlie Cameron, who booted six goals. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie Cameron has put on a masterclass in a record-smashing 92-point QClash victory for the Lions.

The crowd of 22,530 at the Gabba were treated to Cameron's best game as Lion with the livewire forward kicking a career best six goals to win his first Marcus Ashcroft medal, with a maximum 12 votes.

They included three goals in the second quarter from half chances that were not only worthy of the highlight reel of any player in the game's history but also demoralising for the Suns.

The 22.12 (144) to 8.5 (53) win shattered the previous winning margin of 65 points, set by the Lions in QClash III - seven years ago.

It was Brisbane's highest score in 12 years, overtaking the 143 they compiled in Round 17, 2007.

It also gave the Lions a massive percentage boost of over five points and elevated them into top position on the live AFL ladder prior to the Geelong v North Melbourne clash.

Cameron's 47 goals ranks alongside the best returns of triple premiership players Luke Power and Jason Akermanis, while coach Chris Fagan likened him to former Hawks' star Cyril Rioli.

Fagan admitted he is just like every other fan in the stadium when the ball goes near Cameron.

"He was huge, it was an arm wrestle early and he was the difference,'' he said.

"It is good to sit back and watch him, I had the great pleasure of watching Cyril Rioli for a number of years at Hawthorn and Charlie is up there with the sort of things he can do.

"He doesn't need many touches to influence a game.''

Both clubs spent the week trotting out the line that it didn't matter where the two sides sat on the ladder - the derbies were always hard fought and generally close.

This was neither.

It looked like what it was: the top of the ladder team against the wooden spooners.

Gold Coast has enjoyed success in past QClashes by assigning Touk Miler to danger man Dayne Zorko.

The Suns' vice-captain was again sent out with a shutdown mission but this time his target was Brownlow Medal contender Lachie Neale.

The mistake was either identifying the wrong player or forgetting to find another opponent for Zorko, who has been in All Australian form.

Free from his usual derby constraints, the Lions' skipper ran amok in the opening half. He went to the sheds at the main break with a game high 17 disposals and seven I50s.

Dayne Zorko, sans tag, put together a monster performance. Picture: AAP

Neale wasn't quite as prolific as usual, but it would be a stretch to call the Miller tag a win for the Suns, as he worked his way to 10 first-half touches.

Suns coach Stuart Dew changed tack after the break and sent Miller to his usual prey.

But Zorko is a hard man to stop once he has a head full of steam and although he didn't maintain his rampant ball-wining he started to damage the Suns on the scoreboard, kicking two second-half goals to be narrowly pipped by Cameron as best on ground.

Although this game was all about Brisbane's offensive potency and their defence was barely tested in the second half, mention must go to Harris Andrews.

The Suns No.6 draft pick Ben King has a huge future ahead of him but he was given a lesson by the Lions' vice-captain who took 10 marks and was an impenetrable figure in the back half.