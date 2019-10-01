Qantas, Woolworths improve loyalty program

Woolworths and Qantas have rejigged their loyalty program partnership, increasing the conversion rate on points earned.

Under the changes, shoppers with 2000 Woolworths Rewards points will be able to convert them to 1000 Qantas Frequent Flyer points.

That is up from 870 Frequent Flyer points.

Woolworths Rewards members will also benefit from faster access to their Qantas points, with conversions to be processed automatically when members hit 2000 Woolworths points rather than once every three months.

The changes came into effect on Tuesday.

WooliesX managing director Amanda Bardwell said Rewards members had made it clear they wanted the benefits of the Qantas partnership to be simpler, faster and more rewarding.

"We're delighted to deliver on all three counts," she said.

"The refresh means our members can get even more value from their same everyday shopping at Woolworths and book their next holiday even faster."

Shoppers will now benefit from a higher conversion rate of Woolworths Rewards points to Qantas Frequent Flyer points. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP

Qantas loyalty chief Olivia Wirth said the airline was always looking for new ways to add value to its loyalty program.

"Our partnership with Woolworths is one of the most popular ways for members to earn points - we see them earn literally billions of Qantas points every year," she said.

"Combining the points you earn from everyday things like grocery shopping, credit cards and your power bill is a great way to keep your points balance ticking over."

Woolworths has 11.7 million people enrolled in its loyalty program while Qantas has 13 million.

