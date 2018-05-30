Menu
BON VOYAGE: A QantasLink Q300 flys out of Thangool Aerodrome in 2014. CQ Planespotting
QANTAS SALE: Fly to Sydney from Toowoomba for $139

Tobi Loftus
30th May 2018 9:57 AM

ANOTHER major airline that operates out of Wellcamp Airport has announced a large national sale.

National carrier Qantas are offering cheap flights to Australia's tourism capital for $139 each way.

The cheap price is for flights between October 17 and December 12 this year and from January 10 to April 3, 2019.

For flights from July 25 to September 19 this year tickets will set you back $149.

There are also seasons periods where flights to Sydney are on sale for $198. 

Qantas is also offering connecting flights from Toowoomba via Sydney to other destinations.

Jetsetters are able to pick up tickets to Adelaide for $219 each way, Canberra for $306 each way, Melbourne for $333 each way and Perth for $435 each way.

The sale ends on Monday, June 4.

