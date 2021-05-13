Menu
Qantas Dash-8 in emergency landing at Brisbane airport
News

Qantas plane in emergency landing at Brisbane airport

by Elise Williams
13th May 2021 10:38 AM
A Qantas passenger plane has had to make an emergency landing at Brisbane airport.

The plane, carrying 64 passengers, declared an emergency about 9.25am.

According to a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman, the plane had reported problems with its landing gear when it called for help and permission to land.

The aeroplane, a Qantas Dash 8, successfully landed on a Brisbane Airport runway.

It's understood the landing gears were eventually able to be deployed.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The flight had travelled from Newcastle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Qantas plane in emergency landing at Brisbane airport



