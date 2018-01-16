Qantas has apologised after some Perth-bound passengers’ bags were left behind in Sydney. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett

QANTAS has apologised to passengers who arrived with no bags at Perth airport due to a baggage belt bungle at Sydney airport.

The mechanical error at the departure airport on Monday meant about 100 bags were not loaded on to the same flight.

Among the passengers flying to Perth who arrived without their bags was journalist Peter van Onselen, who took to Twitter to vent his fury his luggage had been left at Sydney.

"How is this for INSANE INCOMPETENCE by @qantas. Our flight to Perth it was just announced took off with NOBODYS bags. Absolutely unbelievable," the Sky News Australia journalist, author and academic tweeted.

While many passengers arrived in Perth bag-less, not all passengers on the flight were affected.

A Qantas spokeswoman told news.com.au about 100 bags were left behind in Sydney.

"Due to a mechanical issue with the baggage belt at our Sydney Domestic Terminal, approximately 100 of our customers' bags did not make it on to their scheduled flights," the spokeswoman said.

"The backup baggage belt is now operating and the bags have been placed on the next available services."

The spokeswoman added: "We understand delays are frustrating, particularly during the holiday period, and we apologise sincerely to customers for the inconvenience this has caused."

Later, van Onselen returned to Twitter to praise the airline on how well it dealt with the situation.

"Actually I have to admit @Qantas has handled this debacle pretty well. Bags due shortly and I'll make my lectures, just!" he tweeted.