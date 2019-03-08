Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stock photo of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Gladstone.
Stock photo of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA280219QAL
Business

QAL working hard towards gender equality

Matt Taylor
by
8th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited is continuing to engage women in the workplace and further gender equality across all tasks.

The industry giant employs women in a number of hands-on and support roles from entry-level to leadership positions.

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said women made up an important part of the refinery's workforce.

"Women fulfil many different roles at QAL from apprentices and trainee operators to superintendents and managers leading teams of more than 50 people," he said.

"We realise that to have the best skills to support QAL's future we need people from all backgrounds, experiences and gender.

"Out of a 930-strong workforce, 143 are women.

"We are focused on improving this number so we can have increased diversity of ideas, skills and people across the refinery."

equality gender international women's day women workplace
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Police move out, protesters allowed back onto sacred site

    premium_icon Police move out, protesters allowed back onto sacred site

    Environment But how long they will be allowed to stay there remains unclear.

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:54 AM
    Knights focus: Respect and doing right things

    premium_icon Knights focus: Respect and doing right things

    Soccer Club captain backs Ipswich club's positive approach

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:55 AM
    February crime spike spurs police crackdown

    premium_icon February crime spike spurs police crackdown

    Crime Top cop also concerned about rise in armed offences

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Why junior sport is about more than physical outcomes

    premium_icon Why junior sport is about more than physical outcomes

    Lifestyle Parents should take advantage of local parks and lagoons