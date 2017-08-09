Pyne's campaign against council 'corruption' rolls on

STATE parliament has again been used as a platform to level allegations of misconduct against personalities in Ipswich City Council.

Cairns MP Rob Pyne tabled more explosive documents last night alleging details of embattled former Ipswich mayor's visits to massage parlours and claims he used at least three mobile phones to avoid his activity being discovered by RTI requests.

The 10 pages, redacted under orders from Speaker Peter Wellington before being released, have had most of the names removed.

The documents also include allegations the LGAQ CEO used his personal Facebook account to tip Ipswich council off about defamatory posts, displayed by a series of screenshots included in the documents.

Mr Pyne used the protection of parliamentary privilege to make the sensational claims which include apparent details of the notorious 'Road 10' saga.

The claims contained in the pages also include allegations the ex-mayor often contacted the Immigration Minister's office or department "to make representations seeking assistance with immigration processing for young Asian women."

The latest allegations from Mr Pyne follow similar acts from the politician, who is convinced corruption at the local government level in Queensland is rife.

Mr Pyne has repeatedly called for the State Government to establish an independent ICAC to address the corruption claims.

Since Mr Pisasale's resignation in June, citing health issues, he has been charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr Pisasale is facing one charge of extortion, and two other charges, as well as fresh charges laid last week.

On August 3, the CCC announced it had charged Mr Pisasale with two counts of attempting to pervert justice.

The news followed revelations from Mr Pisasale's former driver, who alleged he took the then-mayor to a number of massage parlours in south-east Queensland.

The driver, Stephen Potts, claims he drove Mr Pisasale in his council paid-for Holden Caprice to one unapproved massage parlour in Brisbane and a legal one on the Gold Coast.