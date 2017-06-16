24°
News

Pyne dubbed a 'mouthpiece' for 'conspiracies'

Geoff Egan
| 16th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
Cairns MP Rob Pyne speaking outside the Crime and Corruption Commission.
Cairns MP Rob Pyne speaking outside the Crime and Corruption Commission. Geoff Egan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER launching an explosive attack on former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale on Wednesday, Cairns MP Rob Pyne has used parliamentary privilege to table more allegations of council corruption.

But Ipswich council has dubbed Mr Pyne a "political mouthpiece” peddling "conspiracy theories” that have been debunked.

Earlier this week Mr Pyne tabled documents in parliament that made a series of allegations about former mayor Paul Pisasale and the Ipswich council.

These explosive allegations included that Mr Pisasale pressured Ipswich businesses into giving him free meals, haircuts and products; he used a loophole to keep unspent election donations for himself; and that council companies were being run inappropriately.

On Friday, Mr Pyne tabled seven more documents in parliament. Three related to Ipswich council, three to Logan council and one explaining how lawyer for councillors and mayors called to give evidence at the Crime and Corruption Committee were paid.

But Ipswich City Council has returned fire, dubbing Mr Pyne the "political mouthpiece” looking to "disrupt the upcoming mayoral election”.

Mr Pisasale has not responded to requests for comment on the issue.

Mr Pyne's second dirt file has claimed a council-run koala charity was paid millions but never carried out what it was meant to do.

The document claims Cherish the Environment was paid more than $3 million to retain koala habitats as well as further payments from the council. It claims Queensland Rail paid the charity to plant 22,500 trees for koalas, but the trees were never planted.

The document, from a person calling themselves "Ipswich constituent”, alleges the charity held no meetings and employed no staff, but had paid about $473,000 in payments to "suppliers and employees” in 2015 and 2016.

Another document from the Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association complains about the Ipswich City Council's lack of action over smells from the New Chum dumps and the nature of development in Springfield and Ripley.

A third was immediately removed from parliament as it related to an ongoing court case.

A council spokesman said the claims were clearly false.

"For the second time this week Rob Pyne has been used as a political mouthpiece by former failed council candidates and a handful of others to disrupt the upcoming by-election for Ipswich mayor,” the spokesman said.

"Just one example highlights their inaccuracies. Claims of 36 koalas in the whole of Ipswich are simply wrong.

"There are an estimated 3000-4000 koalas. This number is backed by the long-standing and well regarded Ipswich Koala Protection Society based on wide area surveys undertaken in February 2016 by Bussey and Ellis for Lock the Gate.

"The claim about koalas and the myriad of conspiracy theories has been the calling card of this small group before, during and after the local government election last year.”

Mr Pyne has faced a barrage of criticism over his use of parliamentary privilege to table documents to avoid potential defamation.

Acting Ipswich mayor Paul Tully called on Mr Pyne to resign and Local Government Association of Queensland chief Greg Hallam said he was a "disgrace”.

Mr Pyne took to Twitter on Friday to defend his actions: "Tully and Hallam were incorrect in their comments today. Wrong & rude but I don't care, that is just the cut and thrust of politics,” he said.

- NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  cherish the environment corruption allegations ipswich city council parliamentary privilege paul pisasale rob pyne

Man in custody after standoff with police at Toogoolawah

Man in custody after standoff with police at Toogoolawah

No one was injured during the incident.

Two charged for alleged armed home invasion

No Caption

There was "an argument and a person draws a gun" court hears

Positively impacting indigenous lives one step at a time

Levi-Joel Tamou, Makita Krueger and Emele Tuinona of the Social Impact Academy in Springfield Central.

Social Impact Academy paving the way for indigenous entrepreneurs

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Cup

2017 Ipswich Cup map

2017 Ipswich Cup: Where, when and how

Local Partners

Riding the Red Centre for a good cause

Audacious cycle trek to lift the spirits

PICTURES: Bullocky Bill's wagon mystery case re-opened

STILL MISSING: The Dwyer family's 150-year-old bullock wagon has been missing for 30 years.

New calls to find wagon 30 years after it went missing from Ipswich

Ipswich Cup: Your guide to the after-parties

BIG DAY: The infield entertainment at the Ipswich Cup will go all day.

Beach party theme for Racehorse Hotel after-party

'People have no idea what goes into preparing for the Cup'

RACE ON: Ipswich Turf Club staff member Chris Wallace hard at work before this weekend's Ipswich Cup.

Ipswich Turf Club army working hard behind the scenes every June

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky

The latest from city's live music scene

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

AN EXPLOSIVE extract from a yet-to-be released book about Apple reveals how its head honcho was reluctant to make the iPhone.

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Pete Murray hits Ipswich on national tour

Singer-songwriter Pete Murray is touring to promote his new album.

Australian favourite and his full band to star at Racehorse Hotel

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!!

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

DISREGARD PREVIOUS PRICING- OWNERS NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 $599,000...

THE LIFESTYLE CHANGE YOU'VE BEEN NEEDING! Consisting of 1ha (2.47 acres), this well-presented property is made up of a large Master-Built home with 4 bedrooms, 2...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; ... $550,000 + GST

andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; Adjacent to the new Town House complex with additional stages under...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

Is this the Best Value Home in Springfield Lakes?!

67 O'Possum Circuit, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 $429,000

I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...

MODERN TOWNHOUSE, QUIET LOCATION - COMMITTED SELLER!!

16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $235,000

Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Competition kills business at Ipswich service station

TOUGH CALL: Freedom Fuels West Ipswich has closed.

Yesterday was the last day of trading for the small store

REVEALED: What the $20M Redbank Plains centre will look like

Krispy Kreme is just one of the chains flocking to Redbank Plains

Developers release high quality artist impressions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!