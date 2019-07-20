Pyjamas replace day clothes for a good cause

AN all-day pyjama party thrilled youngsters from West Moreton Community Kindergarten, who were happy to wear their favourite jarmies and dressing gowns in the classroom.

It wasn't out of laziness or because they forgot to get dressed, but rather a fun way to help raise funds for the Pyjama Foundation's annual fundraising event - Pyjama Day.

The annual event encourages both young and old people from schools and businesses across the country to don their favourite sleepwear while raising money for the foundation's learning program for children who are in foster care.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Volunteers known as Pyjama Angels read books aloud with a child who is in foster care, and play educational games and help children with their homework.

In addition, the volunteers give the children a chance tp reach their full potential, and show someone is there to love and care for them.

West Moreton Community Kindergarten director Carolyn Symonds said the children and staff raised more than $100 for the cause.

"This is an annual fundraising event we do to raise money for the Pyjama Foundation," she said.

"We talk to the children and tell them how there are many kids who don't have their own books at home.

"The kids are very compassionate with helping other people, and gave us a gold coin donation for the cause.

"I think we have raised around $120."

For more information, or to donate, log onto https://thepyjama foundation.com.