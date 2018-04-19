Reader puzzled over planning mess

IPSWICH City Council Planning head Councillor David Morrison is quoted in the story "Council to consider its own TLPI" (QT 13/04) that there will be an investigation as to whether the council's existing planning laws were "strong enough to protect the community".

Cr Morrison needs to tell us how the planning scheme got into such a state that it cannot already protect residents from developments such as the various proposed dumps.

After all, Cr Morrison and another six of the current councillors oversaw the writing of the current version of the scheme in 2006.

Is it a case that the scheme was so loosely written to conform to the "development at all costs" mentality of the council and now the downsides of this mentality are being felt?

Cr Morrison better introduce his proposed Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) pretty quickly because it will have no effect on any development applications in place when it is implemented.

The State Government is going to discover this sad fact if it attempts to have the TLPI prevent BMI's dump development at New Chum.

It seems to me that both the council and the State Government should come clean about the planning mess produced by their respective attitudes towards unfettered development in the city.

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile