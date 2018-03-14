Putting the "soul" back into fitness

SPRINGFIELD is known for delivering many firsts and its newest fitness studio is set to offer the same.

Soulfit Studio will open next weekend and will provide the area's first crossfit affiliated training, first virtual fitness training, first calisthenics program and first dedicated over 40s fitness classes.

Co-owner and personal trainer David Anvari said after years of working in the fitness industry, he and partner, exercise physiologist Brett Holland wanted to offer something unique to the community.

"Brett and I started working together as personal trainers at one of the big fitness chains here in Springfield," Mr Anvari said.

"I've been doing this for 12 years now and eventually got to a point where I wanted to offer something that builds a community and offers holistic health rather than just another gym.

"My motto is there are too many gyms and not enough soul, hence the meaning behind the name of our studio."

Mr Anvari is also a qualified nutritionist, naturopath and massage therapist and said in addition to their fitness classes, the studio would offer internship and mentoring programs for local school students.

The calisthenics after-school program will also be tailored specifically to school-aged children as a way of introducing age appropriate fitness.

"Calisthenics is the best way to train children in that age group as they get very strong, their core strength improves and their confidence soars because of what they can do with their bodies," Mr Anvari said.

"The research is showing this sort of movement is much better and there is less chance of injury compared to traditionally lifting weights.

"It will also be run by one of Australia's most recognised calisthenics athletes, Connery Le."

Soulfit Studio will hold its open day on Saturday March 24 from 7am-1pm and will offer free classes to all, as well as free kids activities.

To find out more about visit the Soulfit Studio website.