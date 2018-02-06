Putting the 'care' back into health care

Adam Atherton (right) is celebrating ten years in business at Orion Family Physiotherapy with wife Emma and client Andrea Inglis of Collingwood Park.

Adam Atherton (right) is celebrating ten years in business at Orion Family Physiotherapy with wife Emma and client Andrea Inglis of Collingwood Park. Rob Williams

THEY say you get back what you put out and one Springfield small business is proof of that theory.

Orion Family Physiotherapy celebrated its 10th birthday today and has grown a reputation throughout Greater Springfield for being more than just your average health care provider.

Long-term client Andrea Inglis said business director Adam Atherton and his team had gone above and beyond for her, especially after tragedy struck a few years ago.

"I started coming here around 10 years ago when I got a rotor cuff injury and I believe there was a reason I came here because of how Adam has helped me,” Ms Inglis said.

"About three years ago my 16 year old granddaughter Tayla took her own life and Adam was one of the first people I reached out to.

"He and his church pastor ended up donating money towards Tayla's cremation as well as towards her plaque.

"Adam is an amazing person and he takes the duty out of the 'duty of care' and cares for people because he's genuine, not because he has to.”

Orion Family Physiotherapy held its 10 year anniversary at Orion Springfield Central surrounded by staff, clients and a range of community members.

Director Adam Atherton said it had always been his goal to revolutionise health care and was proud of what his team had achieved so far.

"Being a former elite basketball player I was always around a lot of health care professionals and I remember thinking whenever I saw someone I just felt like another number,” he said.

"I always knew I wanted to get into this industry and knew in my heart that I wanted to be able to change the way healthcare was provided.

"Our motto is "healthcare that cares” and while I believe giving a good result clinically is really important, being kind and caring towards your clients and staff is what makes all the difference.”

Orion Family Physiotherapy is located at Orion Springfield Central and has close to 30 staff members who see up to 500 patients per week.

For more information about Orion Family Physiotherapy visit the website.