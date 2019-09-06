Putting bodies on line

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brothers will look to hit back against Fassifern in Reserve Grade on Sunday to set up a rematch with nemesis Goodna in the grand final.

The Brethren enters the preliminary final holding the psychological upper hand after clinically disposing of the Bombers on three occasions across the season.

But coach Steve O'Connell said finals were a different kettle of fish and the previous results counted for nought.

"Everyone puts their bodies on the line more,” he said.

"Mentally, some people lift and others don't.”

Down by two inside the last 10 minutes in the 18-16 semi-final loss against Goodna, Brothers had a penalty within range of the posts but opted for the all-or-nothing approach.

O'Connell said that was the way the defending premiers had played for the past two seasons and there were no regrets.

He said his troops had already moved on from the setback and if they could not get motivated to compete for a place in back-to-back grand finals they were playing the wrong sport.

"I want them to take responsibility and back themselves,” he said. "They fell away from playing as a team last week and played as individuals instead of doing it as a group.”

O'Connell said it had been a successful year for Brothers, during which the club's considerable depth came to the fore.

He said the Reserve Graders were looking to cap the stellar season by joining the club's under-20s and A-Graders in the decider.

"Hopefully, we can slip in there with the A-grade and 20s, and have everyone on the big day,” he said.

"That's what we play for.”

Led by the competition's highest point scorer captain/coach Michael Hayes, the Bombers have nothing to lose.

The Bombers are desperate to upstage their Raceview counterpart and steal the berth in the big dance.

Hayes, a member of the 2018 Fassifern A-Grade premiership-winning side, has been instrumental in the lower grade this season.

Forced to take on the goal kicking duties when the regular sharp shooter went down injured, he amassed 142 points and 20 tries.

Fassifern's A-Grade team has been in a developing phase.

Although the Reserve Grade line-up has not suffered the same turnover of talent, Hayes has still had a critical role to play on and off the paddock passing on his wisdom and ensuring players were learning and improving.

Hayes admitted Brothers was the favourite.

"We are the underdog but anything could happen in finals,” he said. "It just depends who shows up.”

Hayes said the Bombers had been in games against the blue and white this season but been worn down in the final 20 minutes by their mistake-free style of play.

In the 36-16 victory over Swifts to qualify, Fassifern found a rhythm and capitalised as their forwards gained the ascendancy.

The Bombers will apply a similar strategy to unseat Brothers, with Hayes believing whoever control the ball and completes will reap the rewards.

He will be counting on his juggernauts up front Kale Hogan, Ethan Glen, Henry O'Donohugh and Luke Veral to lay a solid platform from which his backs can work their magic.

"We've got the side to match Brothers,” he said. "Our four front rowers have the biggest job to generate go forward.”

O'Connell said he would look to former A-Grade sensation Shane Gibson and experienced campaigner Ryan Brown to lead on the field.

"Gibbo is captain,” he said.

"He wouldn't ask anyone to do anything he wouldn't do himself.”

Game Day

Junior preliminary finals Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Brothers v Redbank

2.30pm: Under 14 - Brothers v Norths

4pm: Under 15 - Norths v Redbank

5.30pm: Under 16 - Redbank v Goodna

7pm: Under 18 - Goodna v Brothers

Senior preliminary finals Sunday

11.30am: Under 20 - Goodna v Redbank

1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Brothers v Fassifern

3pm: A-Grade - Goodna v Swifts