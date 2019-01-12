Put your inner ninja skills to the test

Kye Green and Charlie Wellings spent the morning at the Ninja Central at Orion Shopping Centre.

KIDS can pretend they are on the television show Australian Ninja Warrior at a specially designed obstacle course at Orion Springfield Central.

The speciality built course at Ninja Central gives them the opportunity to live out their warrior fantasies while jumping, climbing and swinging their way through a variety of obstacles in an indoor environment.

It was designed to test their balance, co-ordination, strength and endurance.

Harrison Kenny-Sumiga said the course was extremely popular thanks to the reality show.

"The kids get really motivated and excited about the television show, so this way, they can come down and do some awesome stuff in a safe and controlled environment," he said.

Will Green spent the morning at the Ninja Central at Orion Shopping Centre. Cordell Richardson

"There are tyres which they can climb through, monkey bars, walls to jump over, swings to swing on.

"It's suitable for kids aged between 4-12."

Will green, his brother Kye and their friend Charlie Wellings went through the course and gave it their thumbs up.

"I think jumping over the wall is the best part," Will said.

Ninja Central is open for the remainder of the school holidays. The price is $3 for one lap around the course, $8 for an hour or $15 for the day. No bookings are necessary.

The course is in Main St, opposite the Springfield Central Library.