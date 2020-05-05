Put your best paws forward this month

Kerryn has signed up to take part in the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk for 2020. She is pictured here with Patch and Phoenix.

ALL of Ipswich’s good dogs and their owners are being urged to grab the lead and hit the pavement this month to help raise funds for the RSPCA.

The community is being urged to sign up for the organisation’s biggest fundraiser, the Million Paws Walk, which will be held throughout the month of May.

Due to the restrictions of mass gatherings due to COVID-19, the annual fundraiser has been transformed into a virtual walk, where animal lovers clock their own kilometres in their own neighbourhoods. All you have to do is take your best friend for a 30 minute walk as often as you can throughout the month and ask your friends and family to sponsor you.

Ipswich’s Kerryn Costello is taking part with her dogs, but also plans to make another generous donation to the rescue organisation.

“Taking part in the Million Paws Walk is easy because all you have to do is go out and take your dog for a 30 minute walk every day, which is something everyone should be doing anyway,” she said.

“Not only are your dogs getting exercise, but you are too.

“I also want to do a little something extra for the RSPCA. For the month of May, whenever someone orders a graphic of their dog for a T-shirt or their bag or something, I will donate a blanket to the RSPCA for every purchase.

“I know they are desperately calling out for blankets.”

Kerryn Costello with Milo, a dog she rescued. Kerryn will be taking part in the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk, and will also be donating blankets to help keep pets warm during winter.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty told the Queensland Times that donations were down from the Million Paws Walk from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Funds we would have raised through the Million Paws Walk is down due to the fact we had to make this one a virtual walk,” he said.

All money raised from the event goes to helping the RSPCA fund the lifesaving work they do to care for animals, while also bringing cruelty offenders to justice.

According to the RSPCA website, “RSPCA Qld receives limited government funding and over 96 per cent of funding comes from our community, people just like you”.

To show your support, sign up to be part of this year’s RSPCA’s Million Paws Walk by logging onto www.millionpawswalk.com.au/QLD/home.

Or to purchase your own dog graphic through Kerryn, search On Point Media Solutions on Facebook and Instagram.