Put your best foot forward at dance workshops

LEARN TO DANCE: The Barre Dance School in Boonah will be hosting a number of workshops on January 15 and 16. EmirMemedovski

ASPIRING dancers who dream of taking to the stage to perform professionally will be able to learn some new moves from some of the industry's most well known stars when they host a number of workshops over two big days in Boonah.

The Barre Dance School will welcome five big names to the region on January 15 and 16 for their annual Back to Dance workshops, which is open for children from all over the Scenic Rim region to attend.

The workshops will feature an array of dance styles, from hip hop to ballet, jazz, lyrical and more, for children aged five and up.

International hip hop champion, Mr Hillary Stowers, is one of the big names who will be attending the workshops to pass on his extensive knowledge to the next generation.

Mr Stowers is an experienced performer and choreographer who has been in the industry for more than five years. He is best known for participating in the 2013 Australia's Got Talent series where he placed third. Mr Stowers has also competed at hip hop competitions in Sydney and Las Vegas, and has appeared in a number of music videos for artists such as Oddie, Chelsea Jane and Timomatic.

Joining him will be Katrina George, who will be hosting character dance and yoga/dance workshops.

Ms George began her training at the Queensland Ballet School in Brisbane and after spending many years perfecting her craft, she was accepted into the Queensland Ballet.

Ms George has been a freelance dance teacher for 20 years and will be bringing her fusion of yoga and dance to Boonah for the workshops.

Other guest teachers include Samantha Burgess, who will host the pilates for dancers workshops, Victoria Barns who will hold the musical theatre workshops and Kirsten Brown, who will be able to talk to the young dancers about caring for their feet.

Barre Dance School principal Julie Barns said anyone can join in the fun.

"Just want to do a hip hop workshops? Sure! Want to do both days? Sure! Dancers and non-dancers alike are welcome," she said.

Prices are $45 to attend the two day workshops, $25 for one day, or $15 to attend an individual class.

Workshops are capped at 15 participants each, and the fees cover the guest teachers appearances. This is a not-for-profit event.

Phone Miss Barnes on 0408 609 569 to register.