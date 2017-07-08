'Burnouts, loud exhausts': Put the brakes on noisy hoons

IPSWICH residents are dobbing in hundreds of hoons a year - and the city's traffic police boss says noise from modified cars is one of the top complaints.

Queensland Police Service figures reveal 1316 calls were made to the Hoon Hotline in Ipswich last year.

Ipswich Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said they dealt with a lot of noise-related issues on the region's roads.

"Probably some of the most common reports are that of vehicles doing burnouts, making loud noises, loud exhausts," he said, with traffic police seeing "a lot of vehicle modifications".

"We see a lot of vehicles doing burnouts and the usual and it's probably no worse than anywhere else. People just seem to feel the need to spin their tyres and it's a bit of 'look at me'," he said.

Hooning was not limited to certain parts of the city, he said.

"There's no one particular area but having said that it's right across the Ipswich area that reports come in about that antisocial driving behaviour, which itself is a bit of a sad indictment on the community," he said.

Snr Sgt Hamilton said it was ideal if people calling the hotline could provide details such as a description of the car and registration number.

"Rather than ring up and say it's happening or a car is speeding up my street, what we require is specific information," he said. "We don't ask anyone to put their safety at risk but for us to follow up we need specific information on the vehicle."

His message to drivers is to think about the impact and consequences of their actions.

"Number one is have consideration for other road users and in particular, residents who live in the areas where they wish to participate in antisocial behaviour," he said.

"Number two, it's against the law and it's putting themselves at risk and if they're identified they will be prosecuted."

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said hooning was a road safety and anti-social behaviour issue.

Ms Ritchie said immaturity played a "huge part" in hooning and they typically saw a decrease in offending when people grew up.

She said the Hoon Hotline relied on the public. .

"People in regional areas do need to report these sorts of offences, particularly if they are causing a nuisance to your friends and family," she said.

More than 22,000 calls were made to the hotline 13HOON (134666) across Queensland last year.

Crackdown

Queensland introduced anti-hooning laws in 2013 carrying tough impoundment penalties.

Hooning offences are broken into two categories.

Type 1 offences include dangerous driving, burnouts, street racing and evading police.

For a first Type 1 offence the vehicle can be impounded or immobilised for 90 days. For a second offence within five years it can be confiscated.

Type 2 offences include driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, high-range speeding and non-compliance with vehicle standards and safety regulations.

For a first Type 2 offence, the driver will not lose the vehicle but on a second it will be impounded or immobilised for seven days and for 90 days on a third.

Vehicles can be forfeited on a fourth offence.

Drivers pay towing and storage costs.

Readers row over Ipswich 'lapping'

WE ASKED asked readers last month if hooning or lapping should be banned, or if it was a rite of passage in Ipswich. Here's what you said:

Cam Jay: Lapping legally following the road rules - no problem. Hooning - keep it for the race track.

Vicki Kearnon: I'm a mother of a hoon. I don't agree to hooning but I do agree to lapping. There's two different words here.

Lapping is going around in circles all night. Not doing any harm. I've been with my son several times. Yes we have music on but to our level of volume.

Jodie Kochman: Ban it. Many forget that people actually live in the centre of Ipswich and deserve the right to actually have peace and quiet without a bunch of idiots parked outside their residence playing loud music until all hours and revving their car engines multiple nights.

Les Tutchings: Used to do laps in Ipswich nearly 50 years ago and it wasn't a new idea then, so long as no laws are broken it is harmless.