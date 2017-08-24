Put kids top of the list and hand over socks next month

SOCKS FOR KIDS: Sergeant Nadine Webster and Katrina Kane from ICYS are encouraging residents to donate socks for children in care.

THERE'S a very good reason for Ipswich police and child protection workers encouraging residents to hand over socks in the first week of September.

In the lead-up to the sixth Ipswich Child Protection Week Awards, the Crime Prevention Unit will team up with local child and youth services to bring two free symposiums into the community.

As part of the ongoing promotion of child safety, symposium organisers urge Ipswich residents to donate socks to the Giving with Love organisation, which provides comfort packs to children in care.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said the symposiums were designed to be useful for people who work with children on a daily basis, as well your average parents.

"The important thing you'll find is that it doesn't matter if you are a parent, a worker in the field of child protection or a school teacher, everybody gets something out of the symposiums."

The symposiums will be held on August 31 at Fernvale State School from 10am-2pm; and September 5 at USQ Ipswich, 10am-2pm.

They will feature a range of guest speakers.

Marking Child Protection Week, the annual awards gala dinner will be staged at the Ipswich Turf Club on Friday, September 8.

Organisers have received 10 nominations across the six award categories this year.

The awards aim to officially recognise professionals and volunteers who have contributed to making Ipswich children safer.

"The awards aim to raise awareness and highlight the importance of child protection in our community, while at the same time recognising the efforts, programs, services and achievements that individuals and organisations have accomplished," Sgt Webster said.

Tickets are still available for the black tie event, with the cut-off time 4pm this Friday.

Phone the Crime Prevention Unit at Yamanto Police Station on 3817 1351.

Award catergories