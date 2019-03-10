Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours.
Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours. iStock
Gardening

Put colour in the shade with these bright flowers

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
10th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

If you're after bold colour for a sheltered, partly shaded area then you can't go past cinerarias and their large flower heads in bright colourful clusters.

Cineraria seed needs light to germinate, so the fine seed should only be pressed into trays of seed raising mix, misted gently with water and kept in a warm place.

For best results, cover the tray with plastic cling film to help keep the mix moist. Seedlings can be transplanted out into the garden or into a pot when they are large enough to handle.

Planted en masse, cinerarias are breathtaking, so it's well worth growing lots of seedlings.

Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours and flowering potted cinerarias can be brought indoors for a few days at a time.

Protect cineraria seedlings from destructive snails and slugs with a light sprinkling of snail and slug pellets. Once seedlings are established, feed each week with liquid plant food. The nutrients encourage both healthy green leaf growth and lots of flowers.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.

angie thomas cinerarias flowers in my garden seedlings shade
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pisasale scandal: Developer breaks his silence

    premium_icon Pisasale scandal: Developer breaks his silence

    Crime A PROPERTY developer who watched Paul Pisasale accept a bag filled with $50,000 cash has broken his silence, claiming he warned him it was a “bad look”.

    Prison guard violently assaulted

    premium_icon Prison guard violently assaulted

    Crime A prison guard has been struck up to 30 times in a violent assault

    Ipswich men and women think plastic is fantastic

    premium_icon Ipswich men and women think plastic is fantastic

    Fashion & Beauty More people are going under the knife as the taboo fades

    Lobbyist hits back at 'noisy minority' for Remondis plant

    premium_icon Lobbyist hits back at 'noisy minority' for Remondis plant

    Business If it's good enough for Europe, it's good enough for Ipswich